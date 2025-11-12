MAGA Frustrated as Trump's 2017 Tweets on Defunding Berkeley Circulate Again - 8 Years Later and Antifa Still Beats Campus Patriots, Christians

The University of California, Berkeley, the epicenter of deranged leftist activism and indoctrination going all the way back to a 2017 incident, is back in the news after Monday.

That evening, a Turning Point USA event featuring comedian Rob Schneider and Dr. Frank Turek was met with black-clad Antifa rioters as violence broke out and several people were injured.

One story of note that went viral from the violent outbreak alleged that a conservative wearing a red “Freedom” T-shirt was assaulted — and then arrested by local authorities.

Yesterday in Berkeley, a man professing Christ as King had his cross ripped from his neck by what appears to be a Muslim man. He was punched roughly 15 times in the face. He never threw a punch himself, instead he struggled to retrieve his cross. He was then arrested. pic.twitter.com/fRm6EWur3J — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) November 12, 2025

It was later revealed what exactly happened: A “protester” named Jihad Dphrepaulezz disrupted the Turning Point USA event and assaulted the man in question after stealing his chain necklace. Though both were detained, the unidentified victim (the bloodied man in the red shirt) was later released by authorities, according to the New York Post. Dphrepaulezz was charged with assault and robbery.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted to social media platform X the next day, stating, “Antifa is an existential threat to our nation.”

“The violent riots at UC Berkeley last night are under full investigation by the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force. We will continue to spare no expense unmasking all who commit and orchestrate acts of political violence,” she said.

This may seem like the appropriate response, but we’ve been here before.

Is it time for UC Berkeley to finally lose all federal funding? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (63 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

The moment for President Donald Trump to act against what he recently designated a domestic terrorist organization is long overdue.

The same day Bondi made her post, political commentator Mike Cernovich put together a timeline of Trump’s inactivity as this group as been a problem dating back to his first term.

In 2017, ANTIFA fire bombed Berkeley. Trump posted a tweet but did nothing. In 2020 we got riots. He did nothing. In 2025 Charlie Kirk was murdered. In 2025 Berkeley rioted again. And still Trump won’t lift a finger. pic.twitter.com/Su3hENTe3I — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 11, 2025

“In 2017, ANTIFA fire bombed Berkeley. Trump posted a tweet but did nothing. In 2020 we got riots. He did nothing. In 2025 Charlie Kirk was murdered. In 2025 Berkeley rioted again.

“And still Trump won’t lift a finger,” he wrote.

Cernovich included a screenshot from the president of 2017, threatening to pull federal funding from Berkeley.

Both the Daily Caller and The Blaze reported around that time on the president’s intent.

That instance in 2017 saw violence and destruction in response to conservative activist Milo Yiannopoulos coming to campus.

Per the Caller, the school received $370 million in funding for research for the 2015-2016 academic year.

The American Thinker reported 7 injuries and 10 arrests at the Yiannopoulos event.

Trump supporters attacked in Berkeley by Soros paid (Antifa)

Black Bloc demonstrators

7 were injured &10 arrestedhttps://t.co/C9qizUMpgu pic.twitter.com/y1f9dh2Qkj — 💐Gigi💐 (@LovelyGigi33) March 5, 2017

Certainly, Trump has made great strides already in his 11 months back in the White House, but this inaction cannot be ignored.

Pull their funding, Mr. President. This madness needs to stop. The mountain of evidence of Berkeley’s failures to secure a safe and free campus date back eight years.

These criminals need to be brought to justice.

They must be shown that their violence, suppressive, terroristic behavior is not a game. These people belong in prison and Berkeley deserves precisely zero federal funds for allowing this to happen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.