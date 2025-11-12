Share
Commentary

MAGA Frustrated as Trump's 2017 Tweets on Defunding Berkeley Circulate Again - 8 Years Later and Antifa Still Beats Campus Patriots, Christians

 By Samuel Short  November 12, 2025 at 7:30am
Share

The University of California, Berkeley, the epicenter of deranged leftist activism and indoctrination going all the way back to a 2017 incident, is back in the news after Monday.

That evening, a Turning Point USA event featuring comedian Rob Schneider and Dr. Frank Turek was met with black-clad Antifa rioters as violence broke out and several people were injured.

One story of note that went viral from the violent outbreak alleged that a conservative wearing a red “Freedom” T-shirt was assaulted — and then arrested by local authorities.

It was later revealed what exactly happened: A “protester” named Jihad Dphrepaulezz disrupted the Turning Point USA event and assaulted the man in question after stealing his chain necklace. Though both were detained, the unidentified victim (the bloodied man in the red shirt) was later released by authorities, according to the New York Post. Dphrepaulezz was charged with assault and robbery.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted to social media platform X the next day, stating, “Antifa is an existential threat to our nation.”

“The violent riots at UC Berkeley last night are under full investigation by the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force. We will continue to spare no expense unmasking all who commit and orchestrate acts of political violence,” she said.

This may seem like the appropriate response, but we’ve been here before.

Is it time for UC Berkeley to finally lose all federal funding?

The moment for President Donald Trump to act against what he recently designated a domestic terrorist organization is long overdue.

The same day Bondi made her post, political commentator Mike Cernovich put together a timeline of Trump’s inactivity as this group as been a problem dating back to his first term.

“In 2017, ANTIFA fire bombed Berkeley. Trump posted a tweet but did nothing. In 2020 we got riots. He did nothing. In 2025 Charlie Kirk was murdered. In 2025 Berkeley rioted again.

Related:
Mainstream Media Turns to 2020 Playbook of Deception as Violent Antifa Mob Targets Turning Point Event

“And still Trump won’t lift a finger,” he wrote.

Cernovich included a screenshot from the president of 2017, threatening to pull federal funding from Berkeley.

Both the Daily Caller and The Blaze reported around that time on the president’s intent.

That instance in 2017 saw violence and destruction in response to conservative activist Milo Yiannopoulos coming to campus.

Per the Caller, the school received $370 million in funding for research for the 2015-2016 academic year.

The American Thinker reported 7 injuries and 10 arrests at the Yiannopoulos event.

Certainly, Trump has made great strides already in his 11 months back in the White House, but this inaction cannot be ignored.

Pull their funding, Mr. President. This madness needs to stop. The mountain of evidence of Berkeley’s failures to secure a safe and free campus date back eight years.

These criminals need to be brought to justice.

They must be shown that their violence, suppressive, terroristic behavior is not a game. These people belong in prison and Berkeley deserves precisely zero federal funds for allowing this to happen.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




MAGA Frustrated as Trump's 2017 Tweets on Defunding Berkeley Circulate Again - 8 Years Later and Antifa Still Beats Campus Patriots, Christians
Watch: Young Man's Face as Biden Walks Behind Him Is Priceless - a Perfect Example of Young Black Men Sick of Democrats
Watch: UK Police Arrest Christian Teen for Standing Up to Islamic Mob
WWII Vet Stuns UK TV Anchors by Telling Them the War Wasn't Worth It - The Freedom He Fought for Is Gone
Dems Keep SNAP Recipients Without Food, Vote for Shutdown for 14th Time in a Row
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation