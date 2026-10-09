MAGA Gets Big News from Pollster Who Has Spotted Silver Wave That Would Give GOP Huge Midterm Boost

All hope for Republicans is not lost yet, as a top pollster just recently spotted a rare, unusual “silver wave” of elderly people who are rapidly moving back toward the Republican Party “in big numbers.”

Let’s be real. Support among many key Republican constituents has fallen in recent months on account of the war in Iran, the president’s tariffs, and general economic conditions.

Support has especially fallen among young men.

However, according to InsiderAdvantage co-founder and chairman Matt Towery, this drop in support among some constituents is being matched by an uptick in support among other constituents, namely the elderly.

“Voters 65 and over are the most enthusiastic to vote of all demographics,” Towery said in a statement through InsiderAdvantage. “And they have moved back to the GOP in big numbers.”

From Matt Towery “So @nytimes says that there is a Republican “undertow” this year. They may be on to something we don’t see. Yes GOP voters do appear slightly less enthusiastic to vote (Alaska and Kansas are good examples). But there is another definite wave we are seeing. Voters 65 and over are the most enthusiastic to vote of all demographics. And they have moved back to the GOP in big numbers. Races are close in red states but also close in some blue states. A most unusual election cycle! Lots of states are battleground states that never have been before. Undertow versus Silver Wave. Who knows? — InsiderAdvantage Polling (@InsiderPolling) October 8, 2026

Do you think the silver wave of elderly voters will significantly impact the GOP's success in the midterms? Yes, they'll drive voter turnout No, it's just a temporary trend Not sure, it depends on the issues Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, they'll drive voter turnout 91% (254 votes) No, it's just a temporary trend 2% (6 votes) Not sure, it depends on the issues 6% (18 votes)

Citing The New York Times, Towery further compared this burgeoning “silver wave,” as he called it, to the “undertow” that the GOP is also experiencing.

In the report published on Thursday, The New York Times noted that independent political analyst Charlie Cook has come up with the term “red undertow” to describe the GOP losing support among some groups.

“So @nytimes says that there is a Republican ‘undertow’ this year,” Towery noted in his statement. “They may be on to something we don’t see. Yes GOP voters do appear slightly less enthusiastic to vote (Alaska and Kansas are good examples).”

But this doesn’t appear to apply to older voters, and this is having an impact in the midterm elections, which for the most part have already begun via early voting.

“Races are close in red states but also close in some blue states,” Towery continued, concluding his post. “A most unusual election cycle! Lots of states are battleground states that never have been before. Undertow versus Silver Wave. Who knows?”

Older voters are way more likely to vote in the midterms Per CBS/YouGov Poll % who say they will definitely vote:

Age 18-29: 🔴 67%

Age 30-44: 🟡 73%

Age 45-64: 🟢 85%

Age 65+: 🟢 89% https://t.co/oSBg9e46Er — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) October 5, 2026

Towery’s statement comes months after a Reuters/Ipsos survey released last December found that 46 percent of registered voters 50 years old and above supported Republicans, while only 38 percent supported Democrats.

This marked a notable uptick from a 2022 midterm poll that found only 43 percent of the elderly supported Republicans, while 42 percent supported Democrats.

The elderly are clearly leaning more to the right in this cycle.

Doug Sosnik, a former political adviser to President Bill Clinton, told Reuters that he suspects part of the reason for this shift to the right is the fact that the elderly are more insulated from day-to-day financial worries.

“Wealth creates an environment of a different set of issue concerns,” he noted.

This bodes well for Republicans. So does a report from AARP noting that elderly voters are more likely to consistently show up to vote.

“In 2022, roughly 63 percent of Americans 45 and older cast ballots, compared with just 28 percent of those ages 18 to 24,” AARP reported, citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

These data points all suggest that senior citizens could be the deciding factor come November.

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