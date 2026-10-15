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Guests donning Make America Great Again hats wait to greet President Donald Trump at the congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on May 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
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Guests donning Make America Great Again hats wait to greet President Donald Trump at the congressional picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on May 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Heather Diehl / Getty Images)

Do You Own a MAGA Hat? Jack Smith and the FBI Might Have a File on You

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 15, 2026 at 6:12am
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Did you buy a “Make America Great Again” cap at any point?

I hope you know that former special counsel Jack Smith has info on you.

On Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed that Smith’s office had committed a gross “abuse of authority” in terms of collecting information on more than half a million Republican partisans.

“Recently reviewed subpoena returns show Jack Smith’s Special Counsel Office (SCO) and the Biden Justice Department obtained information for at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters,” a media release read.

“Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data — and voter data — beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate,” Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said.

“The new findings further corroborate that Smith and his partisan team aimed to map out the entire Republican Party apparatus.”

Moreover, since the probe began as an FBI investigation, the bureau could have your hat-buying habits on file.

Do you believe Jack Smith's actions are a violation of privacy?

The New York Post said that the information included more than 148,000 rows of data which dealt with those who donated as little as $1 to a candidate or bought “red MAGA hats.”

Smith, whose “Arctic Frost” jihad against President Donald Trump could be revived under a Democratic White House, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the past few months.

For instance, last month Grassley revealed that Smith had collected banking info on thousands of Republicans in all 50 states as part of his preposterous investigation into Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

Related:
Bombshell Whistleblower Report: Mueller's Anti-Trump Witch Hunters Drank on the Job, Tried to Doctor Records, Violated Security Rules

And this was after Republicans alleged he violated the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution by collecting phone data on Republican lawmakers:

Smith, who is ever eager to dispel any appearance of blatant partisanship — oh, wait, he’s doing nothing of the sort — appeared at a Bruce Springsteen concert in one of those terminally obnoxious “No Kings” shirts:

No Kings,” says the unaccountable special counsel who thinks the government needs to surveil you if you ever bought a MAGA hat or donated a buck to a candidate he deems problematic. I don’t think those words mean what he thinks they do.

Therein lies the problem with Smith and “Arctic Frost.”

Smith is a power-mad charlatan who has a serious case of Main Character Syndrome.

Democrats are more than happy to oblige him with this, too. And if they get control of the White House and Congress any time soon, he’ll be spying on your haberdashery habits again.

Just in case you needed another reason to vote this November: If this is what Jack Smith did in just a few short years, imagine what he would have done given four more.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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