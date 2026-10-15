Do You Own a MAGA Hat? Jack Smith and the FBI Might Have a File on You

Did you buy a “Make America Great Again” cap at any point?

I hope you know that former special counsel Jack Smith has info on you.

On Wednesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed that Smith’s office had committed a gross “abuse of authority” in terms of collecting information on more than half a million Republican partisans.

“Recently reviewed subpoena returns show Jack Smith’s Special Counsel Office (SCO) and the Biden Justice Department obtained information for at least 639,000 Republican donors, voters and supporters,” a media release read.

🚨 Chairman @ChuckGrassley reveals SHOCKING new whistleblower discovery in explosive memo today: Jack Smith & Biden DOJ obtained personal data for over HALF A MILLION Republican donors, voters and supporters. At least 639,000 Americans’ data was scooped up by Smith and his team. “Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data – and voter data – beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate.” — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) October 14, 2026

“Smith and the Biden Justice Department collected incredibly invasive donor data — and voter data — beyond what could conceivably be necessary for Smith or his team to fulfill the Special Counsel’s mandate,” Grassley, an Iowa Republican, said.

“The new findings further corroborate that Smith and his partisan team aimed to map out the entire Republican Party apparatus.”

Moreover, since the probe began as an FBI investigation, the bureau could have your hat-buying habits on file.

Do you believe Jack Smith's actions are a violation of privacy? Yes, absolutely No, it's justified Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, absolutely 100% (71 votes) No, it's justified 0% (0 votes)

The New York Post said that the information included more than 148,000 rows of data which dealt with those who donated as little as $1 to a candidate or bought “red MAGA hats.”

Smith, whose “Arctic Frost” jihad against President Donald Trump could be revived under a Democratic White House, has been the subject of much scrutiny over the past few months.

For instance, last month Grassley revealed that Smith had collected banking info on thousands of Republicans in all 50 states as part of his preposterous investigation into Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.

🚨 BREAKING: Records provided to Chairman @ChuckGrassley via whistleblower disclosure reveal Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 to August 2023. https://t.co/zNWs7PkpE7 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

And this was after Republicans alleged he violated the Speech or Debate Clause of the Constitution by collecting phone data on Republican lawmakers:

Brandon Gill reduces Jack Smith to a stammering mess by catching him in several lies https://t.co/hgPm4IQGyl GILL: You knew there was a risk you were violating the Speech or Debate clause, is that right? SMITH: The subpoenas we secured were with the concurrence of the Public Integrity Section- GILL: Your own analysis says you knew. — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 22, 2026

Smith, who is ever eager to dispel any appearance of blatant partisanship — oh, wait, he’s doing nothing of the sort — appeared at a Bruce Springsteen concert in one of those terminally obnoxious “No Kings” shirts:

Jack Smith….man of the people at the Power to the People concert hanging out on the lawn….no fancy pavilion seats or backstage laminate pass that he could’ve easily gotten https://t.co/BhRKqVziUZ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 4, 2026

“No Kings,” says the unaccountable special counsel who thinks the government needs to surveil you if you ever bought a MAGA hat or donated a buck to a candidate he deems problematic. I don’t think those words mean what he thinks they do.

Therein lies the problem with Smith and “Arctic Frost.”

Smith is a power-mad charlatan who has a serious case of Main Character Syndrome.

Democrats are more than happy to oblige him with this, too. And if they get control of the White House and Congress any time soon, he’ll be spying on your haberdashery habits again.

Just in case you needed another reason to vote this November: If this is what Jack Smith did in just a few short years, imagine what he would have done given four more.

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