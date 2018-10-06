Watch: Mob Rips Off Student’s MAGA Hat as Campuses Around the Country Heat Up

Warning: Post contains explicit language.

Campuses around the country have clashed over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh confirmation process since three women accused him of sexual assault.

University of Texas

The Young Conservatives of Texas at the University of Texas held a rally to support Kavanaugh, but were met with protesters on Tuesday.

A video posted to Twitter by @commiefairy shows YCTUT officer Joshua Lambert having his Make America Great Again hat ripped off.

“B**** a** boy named joshua in a MAGA hat gets his hat ripped off and PANICS (not clickbait),” @commiefairy wrote in the tweet Tuesday.

Bitch ass boy named joshua in a MAGA hat gets his hat ripped off and PANICS (not clickbait) pic.twitter.com/jNTsK2P6cT — s (@commiefairy) October 2, 2018

At the same rally, a girl ripped up signs that read “no campus kangaroo courts in Congress” before proceeding to shove YCTUT Chairman Saurabh Sharma.

Things on campus are getting chippy pic.twitter.com/V9pjr1Ei3a — #OUsucks (@UTBarstool) October 2, 2018

“Are you trying to assault me? This is assault,” Sharma said to the girl in a video posted on Twitter.

Several students over Twitter and YCTUT identified the girl as Sarah. Students in support of Sarah asked others on Twitter not to share the video and to take down videos of the protest to avoid getting in trouble. Students also blamed the student paper The Daily Texan for filming the protest and posting on social media.

Students have planned a rally, “Stand With Survivors,” on Oct. 9 in response to YCTUT’s demonstration, according to a Facebook event page.

Georgetown

Georgetown associate professor Christine Fair believed white men who supported Kavanaugh “deserved miserable deaths,” in a tweet.

“Look at thus (sic) chorus of entitled white men justifying a serial rapist’s arrogated entitlement,” Fair tweeted Sept. 29. “All of them deserve miserable deaths while feminists laugh as they take their last gasps. Bonus: we castrate their corpses and feed them to swine? Yes.”

The tweet was linked to a video of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defending Kavanaugh from sexual assault allegations from when the judge was in high school.

Twitter suspended Fair’s Twitter account following the tweet, according to a previous Daily Caller report.

University officials requested Fair to go on a research leave immediately, according to Campus Reform.

“Earlier today, I spoke with Professor Fair,” Joel Hellman, dean of the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown, wrote in an email to students on Friday. “To prevent further disruption to her students and out of an abundance of caution for the security of our community, we have mutually agreed for Professor Fair to go on research leave effective immediately.”

University of Southern Maine

University of Southern Maine students were told they could one free credit by attending a class that required students to join activists as they protested outside Sen. Susan Collins office.

“Rally up around the FBI investigation of the Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh,” the pop-up course’s description said in an email obtained by the Maine Republican Party.

Students would have their tuitions waived at the end of the course, the course description added.

USM President Glenn Cummings had no idea of the course being offered and immediately stopped it, according to a statement by the university on Thursday.

“University policy makes it absolutely clear that our public, taxpayer funded institutions must be non-partisan in terms of political activity and institutionally impartial in all political, religious and social matters that are unrelated to our universities’ core mission of education, research, and public service,” Cummings said in the statement.

Harvard

Students at Harvard University filed sexual harassment complaints against Kavanaugh in attempts to keep him off campus.

Harvard senior Jacqueline Kellogg came up with filing formal Title IX complaints, a law aimed to end sex discrimination on campuses, The Harvard Crimson reported Monday. She urged students through email to do the same over the weekend and nearly 48 students signed a petition saying they had filed a Title IX complaint as of Monday evening. One student noted, though, that not all petition signers filed complaints against Kavanaugh.

“It might be effective in drawing further attention to some students’ objection to Kavanaugh’s teaching appointment, but I don’t expect him (Kavanaugh) to be found to have violated Harvard University’s Sexual & Gender-Based Harassment Policy based on the currently known public allegations against him,” Gersen said in an email to The Crimson.

University officials announced Kavanaugh would not be returning to teach on Monday.

Catholic University

Catholic University’s dean Will Rainford was suspended for the rest of the semester and was replaced by associate dean Marie Raber after questioning one of Kavanaugh’s accusers through a tweet.

“[Julie] Swetnick is 55 y/o,” dean Will Rainford said in a now-deleted tweet on Sept. 26, Campus Reform reported. “Kavanaugh is 52 y/o. Since when do senior girls hang with freshmen boys? If it happened when Kavanaugh was a senior, Swetnick was an adult drinking with & by her admission, having sex with underage boys. In another universe, he would be victim & she the perp!”

Over 40 students walked out of class Thursday as a result of the tweet.

Suspension was not enough for the students, however. Nearly 100 students protesters outside the university’s student center and then marched to President John Garvey’s office on Monday with a letter that demanded Rainford resign, Crux Now reported.

