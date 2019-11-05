SECTIONS
MAGA Hat-Wearing Nationals Player Responds to Leftist Outrage: 'Everybody Makes Everything Political'

By Joe Saunders
Published November 5, 2019 at 10:31am
A day after the World Series champion Washington Nationals visited the White House, the event was still reverberating well outside the Beltway.

A morning segment on “Fox & Friends” contained a roundup of liberal overreaction to the actions of Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki, who caused leftist heads to explode throughout the land when he donned a “Make America Great Again” and got a playful hug from President Donald Trump.

And Suzuki himself was a focus of media attention for his own reaction to White House welcome — and to the backlash it engendered.

“It was amazing,” Suzuki told USA Today in a text message. “That was the president. Just trying to have some fun.”

“Everybody makes everything political. It was about our team winning the World Series.”

For liberals, of course, everything has to be political.

And the moment Suzuki put on that MAGA cap seemed to push many right over the edge.

It seemed innocuous enough. Trump began the introduction by talking about a game-winning home run Suzuki hit in a Sept. 3 game, then brought the catcher to the microphone.

Putting the MAGA cap on his head, Suzuki said simply, “I love you all. I love you all. Thank you.”

But as the “Fox & Friends” segment demonstrated, that was way too much for those on the left:

A now-deleted Twitter post from the political website the Palmer Report likened the MAGA cap to a Nazi swastika.

Soledad O’Brien, the ludicrously leftist former CNN host and former special correspondent for Al Jazeera America, called the Suzuki scene “pathetic.”

A New York Times and CNN contributor, Wajahat Ali, took to Twitter to basically call the applause for Suzuki hypocritical, presumably because it was coming from the Trump White House.

“They will never love you, Kurt Suzuki,” Ali wrote. “They will never love you. Enjoy the hug and the delusion. Whatever makes you feel great.”

Well, Suzuki didn’t need the permission of liberals like Ali, or O’Brien, to enjoy the moment.

Do you think liberals were overreacting to Suzuki donning a MAGA hat?

On a day when, according to Fox News, seven of his teammates declined to attend the White House gathering, Suzuki put it all in perspective.

“Everybody makes everything political,” as he texted USA Today. “It was about our team winning the World Series.”

Trump supporters can understand that. There was a time in the United States when even liberals could understand something that simple (just like there was a time when a harmless article of clothing like a MAGA hat didn’t make Americans targets for harassment).

Maybe another election in 2020, and another four years of a Donald Trump presidency, will help them see the light.

Stranger things have happened.

After all, pretty much no one expected the Nationals to win the World Series this year, either.

