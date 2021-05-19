MAGA Hater
Amid Democratic visions that amount to more than $4 trillion in new spending proposed by President Joe Biden, Republicans are demanding a halt before uncontrolled spending pushes America into a […]
A high-speed chase ended with a dramatic rollover Wednesday morning after police pursued the suspects of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, attempted burglary. Video from a helicopter showed a stolen dark-colored […]
Dr. Anthony Fauci was dubbed an “American hero” on Thursday as he accompanied first lady Jill Biden for a photo op of children being vaccinated against the coronavirus. “Did you […]
“She flies with her own wings.” That’s been the Oregon motto since 1987. Now, conservative Oregonians are spreading their wings in an attempt to fly from the state’s progressive government. […]
A woman bringing 55 pounds of heroin back home with her from Mexico was arrested on Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The woman, a U.S. citizen, was […]
On April 22, a Labrador retriever named Buddy was found on a road in East Tate County, Mississipi. He was in shock, confused, and had clearly suffered immense pain, as […]
Leftist policies have a peculiar way of achieving the exact opposite of what they were intended to do. This happens when economic help for the unemployed keeps people out of […]
The establishment media has displayed time and time again that they have little to no understanding about the conflict taking place in and around the Gaza Strip. John Oliver was […]
In the eyes of many pro-choice people, abortion is not only a crucial form of women’s health care — it is a form of preventative medicine with the capacity to […]
Later this year, President Joe Biden’s bipartisan commission on potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court will release its findings on matters including court packing and term limits. For some, […]