Commentary
A rift has grown between former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, left, and President Donald Trump over inflammatory social media posts they exchanged this week, but many MAGA supporters have attempted to stay neutral.
A rift has grown between former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk, left, and President Donald Trump over inflammatory social media posts they exchanged this week, but many MAGA supporters have attempted to stay neutral.

MAGA Takes the High Road, Praises Both Musk and Trump Amid Feud

 By Michael Schwarz  June 6, 2025 at 4:17pm
Many supporters of President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again movement undoubtedly felt bewildered Thursday.

Indeed, one can scarcely overstate the astonishment one felt while watching in real time as Trump’s erstwhile friend and ally Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and former head of the president’s Department of Government Efficiency, took a rhetorical blowtorch to everything he and Trump had accomplished together in the last year.

Despite that astonishment — or perhaps because of it — prominent MAGA supporters on X responded to the Trump-Musk feud with restraint.

And for that, they deserve credit.

The feud began with Musk’s public opposition to Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” spending bill.

When Trump responded, Musk went scorched-earth with a reckless and potentially defamatory insinuation that Trump’s name appears in files pertaining to the late pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A lawyer for Epstein has since strongly refuted that insinuation.

Meanwhile, Musk made things worse by agreeing with an X post that called for Trump’s impeachment.

Since then, Musk has shown signs of possibly wanting peace. Trump, however, has not reciprocated.

Amid the madness, prominent MAGA supporters made sure not to burn any bridges of their own.

Charlie Kirk, for instance, expressed gratitude that Musk “bought X and liberated free speech in America.”

Likewise, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia expressed thanks for both men.

In a lengthier post, podcaster Benny Johnson noted that Trump and Musk “don’t need any of this.”

By that, of course, Johnson meant that both men could have lived the lives of multi-billionaires, rather than sacrifice so much for the sake of the country.

Insurrection Barbie, another prominent MAGA account, pledged to “trash” neither Musk nor Trump, but instead “focus my time and energy dragging democrats because I know for sure that they hate America.”

Of course, one glance at the comments section will reveal that many X users did choose a side. They have that prerogative.

Personally, I doubt anything Musk says or does from this point forward would make me trust him again.

Do you agree with prominent Trump supporters who took the high road in the Trump-Musk feud?

More importantly, I doubt anything Musk says or does from this point forward would make Trump trust him again.

But none of that matters, for I know nothing of how this feud unfolded, except what I saw on X.

There is, undoubtedly, more to it than we know at present. And that alone justifies prominent MAGA supporters in taking the high road.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
