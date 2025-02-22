Share
Commentary
Sports
Chris Kreider of Team USA celebrates his first period goal against Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at TD Garden on Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts.
Commentary
Chris Kreider of Team USA celebrates his first period goal against Team Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at TD Garden on Feb. 17, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

MAGA Took Center Stage in US vs. Canada Telecast and There Was Nothing ESPN Could Do About It

 By Joe Saunders  February 22, 2025 at 7:21am
Share

The overtime outcome might not have been what most Americans wanted from Thursday night’s clash between the U.S. and Canadian hockey teams, but the unavoidable images from the game itself had to be giving the libs at ESPN heartburn.

The network that long ago decided to infuse a leftist worldview into its supposedly sports-centric format was forced repeatedly to broadcast hockey fans sporting the trademark of President Donald Trump supporters.

And there was nothing ESPN could do about it.

Seated behind Team USA’s bench, and coach Mike Sullivan, were fans wearing the red ballcaps emblazoned with the words “Make America Great Again” that are effectively a symbol of the Trump movement.

The fans clearly knew what they were doing when they put the hat at center stage like this.

Check out the grin on this guy:

Given the strained relations between the Trump administration and the effete leadership of Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau — a man already on his way out the door — the game took on a heightened importance beyond a simple hockey face-off.

(Trump has a way of doing that.)

And while the Canadian 3-2 victory with a goal in overtime was far from ideal, it’s a good bet the prominence of MAGA hats at rinkside bothered American liberals more than the loss of their own home country.

This guy probably spoke for a lot of them:

Related:
Watch: Trump's Phone Call with American Hockey Team Was So Good Even ESPN Aired It

The game was just two days shy of the anniversary of the Feb. 22, 1980, “Miracle on Ice” at the Winter Olympics in Lake Placid, New York.

But to be clear, it wasn’t even close to that event, in terms of the stakes. Any American who remembers those days knows that. (Heck, any American who’s even seen the 2004 movie “Miracle,” a magnificent retelling of the story, would know it.)

That 1980 game pitted American college students against the mighty Soviet Union, at a time when American international standing and domestic morale was in the pits — thanks largely to the Jimmy Carter presidency.

The win wasn’t even the gold-medal round, but it was a shot in the arm to a country that sorely needed it.

(What the country needed even more was a president like Ronald Reagan, but that didn’t come until almost a year later.)

This was Canada, a country that’s generally irritating and occasionally infuriating, but still Canada.

Its hockey fans might be boorish enough to boo “The Star-Spangled Banner” (basically begging for a reprisal from American fans) but the country itself isn’t anywhere close to an enemy of the United States (and might even be part of it someday, to hear Trump tell it).

Do you own a “Make America Great Again” hat?

And what the United States needs now isn’t a morale-boosting shot in the arm with a hockey win over Canada — it’s an energetic administration from Donald Trump, setting to fix the multiple disasters created by former President Joe Biden (a man whose failures compare easily with Carter’s).

The tens of millions of Americans who voted for Trump in November knew it — it’s why he won the popular vote as well as every swing state.

The MAGA fans on hand in Boston’s TD Garden knew it too.

Showing that had to be painful to ESPN, a network that has cultivated an anti-conservative brand of politics that’s an embarrassment to its actual mission — being the undisputed “Worldwide Leader in Sports.”

But there wasn’t anything it could do about it.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Bombshell: Kathie Lee Gifford Recalls Time Donald Trump Saved Her and Her Baby from 'Murderer,' 'Rapist'
MAGA Took Center Stage in US vs. Canada Telecast and There Was Nothing ESPN Could Do About It
Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries Cooking Up a Scheme to Undermine Trump's Address to Congress: Report
Panicked Adam Schiff Went to FBI Building for One Last Attempt to Derail Kash Patel's Confirmation - It Didn't Work
Hakeem Jeffries Tries Slamming Trump, Accidentally Invents New Nickname MAGA Loves
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation