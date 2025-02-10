'MAGA Is Very Unforgiving!': Trump Blasts Taylor Swift, Comments on Super Bowl Crowd Booing Her

In the aftermath of her boyfriend’s team losing the Super Bowl, President Donald Trump trolled pop star Taylor Swift on Sunday night.

Swift drew boos when, during a break in the first quarter, her face was shown on a video screen inside the Superdome according to CBS.

Trump, on the other hand, was cheered by the crowd, according to Fox News.

After the Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Trump said the team was not the only loser in a post on Truth Social.

“The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium,” he wrote.

“MAGA is very unforgiving!”

As noted by Time, Swift and Trump have been sparring for years, going back to 2018, when Swift entered the lists of politics by opposing Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

Swift backed former President Joe Biden in 2020, but during the 2024 campaign, Trump appeared to have some hope Swift might not repeat the endorsement.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will. There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump wrote then on Truth Social.

“Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can’t stand me!” Trump wrote

It was all to no avail, because Swift publicly backed former Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Her Instagram post sent a zinger Trump’s way.

“Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she wrote

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades,” she continued.

In a subsequent interview, Trump dismissed Swift.

“She’s a very liberal person,” he said.

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he said.

Trump was more to the point on Truth Social, writing “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

