Parler Share
News

Magnet Fishers Dredge Up an Old Delta Airlines Duffel Bag and Find a Deadly Surprise Hiding Inside

 By Jack Davis  September 11, 2022 at 3:45pm
Parler Share

A group of magnet fishermen who found a collection of Army ordnance near Fort Stewart in Georgia will not be fined after initially facing charges for their adventure.

Last month, Bryce Nachtwey, who posts his magnet fishing exploits on YouTube, and two other men pulled 86 rockets, a tank tracer round and .50-caliber ammo from the river, according to Military Times.

The men said the items were in a Delta Airlines duffel bag.

The men were cited for recreating without a permit, entering a restricted area and unauthorized magnet detecting, according to WTOC-TV.

The charges were dismissed on Friday, Military Times reported.

Trending:
Hollywood Legend Who Started in the 1930s Dead at 104; Worked with Andy Griffith, Laurence Olivier

“At first it was alright but then it took a turn for the worse a little later on when the game warden came out,” Nachtwey said last month after he was cited.

“We called the DNR before we went out to make sure we were all good to do it. And they’re like, ‘as long as you’re in a green zone, you’re all good.’ We looked on the map and we were in a green zone,” Nachtwey said.

On the day they were cited, all of their argument meant nothing, as shown in a video on Nachtwey’s YouTube.

“You’re all gettin’ tickets, you can come to court and talk to a judge, OK?” a Georgia Department of Natural Resources local game warden said. “The reason magnet fishing is not allowed is because of exactly what y’all got right there. You don’t know what’s going to blow up and not blow up.”



The Army estimates the items found date from the 1970s or 1980s.

“The lot numbers on the rockets gave us that time frame,” Kevin Larson, chief of public communications for Fort Stewart, said, according to Military Times.

“Unfortunately, we can’t determine who disposed of the ordnance improperly due to the age of the ordnance. Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit did secure the items found and disposed of them,” he said.

Related:
Computer Experts to Swing State: Replace Dominion Voting Machines With Paper Ballots Before Midterms

Larson said the Army will not be looking for more ordnance that might be lying around.

“We will not be searching for additional ordnance because we know we are an active training installation and having ordnance in the environment is a reality of preparing our units to answer the nation’s call,” he said.

Should this waterway be searched for more ordnance?

Larson said because of the reality that unexploded ordnance exists, anyone who finds it must be careful.

“Because of this reality, we strongly emphasize people follow the 3 Rs — recognize, retreat, report — when coming across any ordnance they may find in the training area,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Police Hunting for Suspect After Funeral Is Rocked by Car Bomb and Gunshots
Emmys Feature a Shot at Donald Trump, Get Flak from Critics for 'Woefully Bad Production Choices'
Biden DOJ Tells Court It Supports One of Trump's Nominees for Special Master
'Terrible Loss': Historic Church Where MLK Jr. Preached Destroyed, Now Under Investigation
Kristi Noem Reveals Major Health News: Can't Stand for More Than 15 Minutes, Very Limited Movement for Months
See more...

Conversation