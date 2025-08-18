Maher Names Names, Reveals Highest-Profile Dems Are Too Afraid to Come on His Show Unlike Republicans

Naming names, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, liberal comedian Bill Maher slammed top Democrats on Friday for being too “afraid” to appear on his HBO talk show, “Real Time,” to “take [a] beating like a man.”

“People ask me all the time, ‘Why haven’t you ever had Hillary or Bill Clinton on? Why didn’t you have Kamala on during the last campaign?'” Maher began on his talk show. “You think we don’t ask? We ask these people every week. They say no.”

“It took eight years and a petition to get Obama on. And these are people, all people I voted for. Think about that. They’re afraid to come on the show of a guy who voted for them. The Republicans, they show up. When they do, they take their beating like a man,” he added.

WATCH: Bill Maher HUMILIATES Democrats like Hillary & Kamala for being too scared to come on his show, while Republicans show up no matter what. “You think we don’t ask?!” “We ask these people every week; they say NO.” “It took eight years and a petition to get Obama on.”… pic.twitter.com/yAzRvwuxUG — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 16, 2025

In additional remarks, Maher also insisted that he “would love” for prominent Democrats to appear on his show, including but not limited to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

“Look, I would love to have AOC on the show and Mandani and Elizabeth Warren, but I can’t subpoena the guests,” he said. “And I can’t fix that what the Democrats are scared of, more than anything else… is being primaried from the far-left, even though most Democrats are not far-left. They’re mild-mannered and moderate, at least in my bathhouse.”

Critics on the right would likely strongly disagree with this characterization of the modern Democrat Party.

In fairness to Warren, she appeared on his show six times between 2009 and 2017, according to HuffPost. Ever since President Donald Trump’s first presidency, however, she’s been missing in action.

Are the Democrats in trouble? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1771 Votes) No: 1% (23 Votes)

The lone exception to the rule was California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom Maher admitted “at least… comes here.”

Newsom last appeared on the show in March:

Bill Maher has been trying to make changes to his roof for ages—but California’s endless red tape keeps getting in the way. Frustrated by the constant bureaucratic hurdles, Maher finally had the chance to confront Governor Gavin Newsom face-to-face and ask why even basic repairs… pic.twitter.com/HT3rJKRaIZ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 29, 2025

During the appearance, Maher, a California resident, complained to the governor that he had to pay out-of-pocket for “two inspections” on his roof after the Palisades Fire.

“It’s my roof,” he said to Newsom. “If it falls on my head, that’s my problem. Why do I need two inspections, which I have to pay for? You were here last time. We talked about regulations. You said, ‘Oh, it’s a completely new day.’ You said you were working on it.”

Concluding his remarks Friday on “Real Time,” Maher suggested that Democrats could win more elections if they came on his show.

He cited the words of Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who in April urged her fellow Democrats to shed their “weak and woke” reputation and “retake the flag.”

“She’s right,” he said. “People vote on instinct. They can smell fear a swing state away.”

Critics on the right would likely argue that people can likewise also smell “left-wing insanity” from a mile away.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.