Maher Shuts Down Hollywood Actor Shilling for Kamala and 'Epic' Campaign Rally

Comedian Bill Maher shut down actor Jerry O’Connell after he gushed about attending one of former Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign rallies during a Monday episode of “Club Random.”

O’Connell said on Maher’s podcast that he attended Harris’ July 2024 Atlanta, Georgia, rally where rapper Megan Thee Stallion performed. He described the event as energizing, but Maher pushed back, saying that only applied to Americans already set to vote for Harris.

“I went to a Kamala Harris rally. My wife and I donated to the campaign,” O’Connell said. “And Megan Thee Stallion played. And that was pretty f***ing epic, Bill, if you were there. I mean, it really invigorated, like, excitement, you know?”

“Really invigorated the people who were already going to vote for her anyway,” Maher retorted. “That’s who it invigorated.”

O’Connell nodded in silence.

“There is no correct, Bill,” the actor said. “There is no correct.”

“Kamala Harris lost all seven swing states. I mean, she went zero for seven where the election was,” Maher said. “I mean, that’s not — you have to almost try to f*** up that badly. You know, as I’ve said many times, they lost a crazy contest against a crazy person.”

In addition to losing all seven battleground states, Harris also lost the national popular vote to President Donald Trump. Moreover, the Harris campaign and the Democratic Party reportedly spent almost $1.5 billion in 2024 despite her presidential bid spanning just 107 days.

Former Democratic strategist Dan Turrentine said on Newsmax’s “American Agenda” in February that potential Democratic 2028 presidential contenders were refraining from criticizing Harris because they believe her failure is inevitable.

“Democrats aren’t attacking her because they think that she’ll implode for the third time. Remember in ’19, she never even made it to Iowa,” he added. “She just deflated… And then obviously what happened in ’24, I think the best thing she had was it was a short campaign. The longer it went, people think the worse she would have done. So, people say, ‘Why should I bother wasting breath attacking her and alienating black women when she’s going to do it for herself?’”

Harris currently leads polling for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination over California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to the RealClearPolling average.

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