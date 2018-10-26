SECTIONS
Mail Bombing Suspect Identity Confirmed: 56-Year-Old with Arrest Record

By Randy DeSoto
at 11:09am
A South Florida man with a past criminal record was arrested on Friday in connection to the explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats this week.

“A law enforcement official identified the suspect as Cesar Sayoc, Jr., 56, of Aventura, Fla, just north of Miami,” The New York Times reported.

Sayoc has a criminal record dating back to 1991 that includes felony theft, drug and fraud charges, as well as threatening to use a bomb in 2002.

His most recent arrest was in 2015 for a probation violation, according to South Florida’s Sun Sentinal.

On Friday, authorities tracked him down to the parking lot of a shopping center in Plantation, Florida at 11 a.m. Eastern, according to The Washington Post.

Sayoc is a registered Republican, who is originally from New York.

The Department of Justice plans to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern to discuss the investigation and arrest.

Fox News reported that federal authorities had been focusing on Florida as the locations where are the majority of the 12 packages had originated.

“Some of the packages went through the mail,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen earlier told Fox News. “They originated, some of them, from Florida. I am confident that this person or people will be brought to justice.”

“The envelopes and packaging materials likely contained a treasure trove of DNA information. Tiny bits of genetic material — traces of sweat, skin cells, saliva, hair or fingerprints – are typically used as a roadmap to the suspect’s door, investigators and bomb experts say,” Fox reported.

Photos of the van, believed to belong to Sayoc, have popped up online. Federal authorities took possession of it Friday.

The van was covered with stickers, including those in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump addressed Sayoc’s arrest in remarks at the White House, saying: “We must never allow political violence to take root in America.”

He promised “swift and certain justice” and said the suspect would be prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law.”

Trump praised the FBI, DOJ, the Secret Service, the New York Police Department and all law enforcement agencies involved for quickly finding the suspect.

Recently Posted

