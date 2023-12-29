Share
Commentary

Maine Democrat Official Can't Help But Smile on Anti-Trump Media Victory Lap After Singlehandedly Removing 45 from Ballot

 By Randy DeSoto  December 29, 2023 at 12:38pm
Share

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows appeared quite proud of her decision Thursday to remove former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot.

Bellows appeared on MSNBC’s “All In” immediately after issuing her ruling saying, “I am duty-bound to make this determination. We also, I rather, lay out that the record demonstrates that in fact the events of January 6, 2021, which were unprecedented and tragic, were an insurrection in the meaning of section 3 the 14th Amendment.”

The provision states that anyone who has sworn an oath to the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof” is ineligible for office.

It was adopted after the Civil War as a way to bar from office those who fought for or materially supported the Confederacy.

Bellows — who formerly served as executive director of the left-wing American Civil Liberties Union in Maine and was a Joe Biden elector in 2020 — further justified her decision to bar Trump from the ballot explaining, “Under the law there’s a very compressed timeline in evaluating this, I came to the conclusion that I could not, unfortunately or fortunately, wait for the United States Supreme Court to make a decision. The Maine law required me to issue that decision.”

Trending:
Biden Admin Puts Largest Christian University in US In Its Crosshairs After Already Massive Fine

During the course of the interview, Bellows broke out into a big smile when “All In” guest host Jason Johnson asked her about the voter turnout out in Maine.

“How do you get such high turnout in the state among all sorts of political partisans?” he asked.

Should Bellows' decision be invalidated?

“I smile because we were No. 1 in voter turnout per capita in 2022,” Bellows answered.

“We have same-day voter registration. We have no excuse absentee voting up to 30 days prior to Election Day. We make it really easy to register to vote, to cast your ballot and know your ballot will be counted,” she added, still with all smiles.

“We’re really proud of our national leadership in voter participation,” Bellows said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shenna Bellows (@shennabellows)

Related:
State Forced to Cancel Electric Vehicle Mandate Vote After Widespread Power Outages

Bellows clearly places a high premium on voter participation. Let’s just hope that also includes the same level of concern about voter integrity.

In a Thursday news release, the Maine Secretary of State’s office made much of a “hearing” Bellows presided over on December 15 as some kind of proof her unilateral decision involved some level of due process for Trump.

“Mr. Trump’s occasional requests that rioters be peaceful and support law enforcement do not immunize his actions. A brief call to obey the law does not erase conduct over the course of months, culminating in his speech on the Ellipse,” Bellows wrote in her decision.

“I am mindful that no Secretary of State has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment. I am also mindful, however, that no presidential candidate has ever before engaged in insurrection,” she concluded.

Trump hasn’t been convicted or even charged with engaging in an “insurrection,” and there can be little doubt that special counsel Jack Smith would have brought such charges if he felt he could get a conviction.

It is a violation of federal law to engage in a rebellion or insurrection, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Smith’s election interference case alleges that Trump made false statements about the integrity of the 2020 election, which led to the Capitol incursion, as if the participants were not independent actors who could have had their own concerns about the election.

On Jan. 6, 2021 in his Ellipse speech, Trump encouraged his supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Doesn’t sound like much of a rebellion or insurrection to me. Could you imagine if William Wallace attempted to rally the Scots with that line?

Following the speech, Trump reiterated online that he did not support violence.

The vast majority of the protesters did just what he said. A relative few engaged in violence, but it should be noted that none of them fired any shots or has even been charged with taking a gun into the Capitol. None of the Jan. 6 defendants has been charged with insurrection, either.

The only shot fired that day was by Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, who killed unarmed protester Ashli Babbitt.

By contrast, during the Civil War, millions of shots were fired and hundreds of thousands died. That was an actual insurrection against the federal government.

Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer suggested it’s Bellows and other Democrats trying to keep Trump off the ballot who are engaging in an insurrection.

“Make no mistake: Attempts to throw Trump off the ballot are white-collar insurrections, carried out by Democrats in powerful positions, who falsely use the ‘law’ as a weapon,” he posted on X on Friday.

“They fear a vote of the people, so they resort to this. This is an insurrection,” Fleischer added.

Similarly, Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, no cheerleader for Trump by any stretch, responded to Bellows decision, “Maine voters should decide who wins the election – not a Secretary of State chosen by the Legislature.”

“The Secretary of State’s decision would deny thousands of Mainers the opportunity to vote for the candidate of their choice, and it should be overturned,” Collins continued.

It’s now up to the U.S. Supreme Court to right this wrong.

Hopefully, they will do so unanimously.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff:

The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America.

We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers.

We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you.

Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values.

Please stand with us by donating today.

Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Biden Administration Slaps Eco Restrictions on Refrigerators, AC Units in Newest Crackdown
GOP Governor Caves to LGBT Mob: Vetoes Ban on Trans Athletes, Sex Hormones for Kids
Maine Democrat Official Can't Help But Smile on Anti-Trump Media Victory Lap After Singlehandedly Removing 45 from Ballot
Danica Patrick Claps Back at Cancel Culture Mob That's Slamming Her for Attending Conservative Event
The Lib Narrative Is Wrong: Here Are 5 Reasons Trump Could Literally Never Be a Dictator
See more...

Conversation