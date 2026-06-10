Maine Dems Nominate Nazi-Tattooed Graham Platner, Who Immediately Attacks Susan Collins' Reputation

As the last candidate standing, Graham Platner was nominated Tuesday by Maine Democrats to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the state’s general election.

As noted by Politico, Platner won 72 percent of the vote. Gov. Janet Mills, who dropped out in April, was second at 19 percent of the vote.

Platner has made a national name for himself with controversies over the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest, social media posts that mocked just about everyone, sexting to women even after his marriage and recent reports that he was abusive and demeaning to former girlfriends.

However, Platner emerged as a darling among progressives with the support of Sen. Bernie sanders of Vermont.

After weeks of being on the defensive over what Platner had said or done, his campaign was quick to take on Collins.

One post said he was ready to “take on Susan Collins and the billionaire class she represents. Together, we will win this seat back for working Mainers.”

Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt. And in 147 days, we will defeat her. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 10, 2026

“Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt. And in 147 days, we will defeat her,” another post said.

The Collins campaign sent a reply saying, “Mainers aren’t looking for bitter campaigns, grand promises, or angry speeches riddled with lies,” according to NBC News.

“They’re looking for results. They want affordable health care, safe communities, good-paying jobs, strong schools, and someone who will show up and do the work,” the statement said.

Keep in mind that if you’re defending Platner at this point you’re signing up for 5 more months of defending an obvious pathological liar. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 5, 2026

Tongue planted firmly in check, columnist George Will wrote in The Washington Post that “Maine should send Graham Platner to Washington.”

“But not to the Senate, for which that state’s Democratic Party has nominated him. He belongs in the National Museum of American History, displayed as a specimen of today’s no-fault culture,” he wrote.

“Today’s Democratic Party, which has anointed him a ‘working class’ hero, evidently has met few members of that class,” Will wrote.

🚨 BREAKING: NAZl superstar Graham Platner WINS the Maine Democratic U.S. Senate primary. A reminder that Democrats are the NAZl Party. pic.twitter.com/kEalsk1ncX — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 10, 2026

“Most such members do not say they are surprised to learn that for 18 years they have had a Nazi tattoo on their chests. (Long before Platner decided to join Daniel Webster on the list of senators from New England, Platner reportedly spoke of his ‘Totenkopf’ tattoo.) Few in the working class get $200,000 mortgages from their father, or have their mothers as their largest customers. (‘Oyster farmer’ Platner sells to his mother’s restaurant.) His sexting to sundry women occurred, he says by way of extenuation, early in his marriage. (He has been married less than three years.),” will wrote.

“Platner … and his apologists use the jargon of therapy-speak. It is coined to pave the road of life’s “journey” with off-ramps from accountability,” Will wrote.

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