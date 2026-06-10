Share
News
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks to supporters at a town hall in Portland, Maine, on June 7, 2026.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks to supporters at a town hall in Portland, Maine, on June 7, 2026. (Laura Brett / Getty Images)

Maine Dems Nominate Nazi-Tattooed Graham Platner, Who Immediately Attacks Susan Collins' Reputation

 By Jack Davis  June 10, 2026 at 8:48am
Share

As the last candidate standing, Graham Platner was nominated Tuesday by Maine Democrats to face Republican Sen. Susan Collins in the state’s general election.

As noted by Politico, Platner won 72 percent of the vote. Gov. Janet Mills, who dropped out in April, was second at 19 percent of the vote.

Platner has made a national name for himself with controversies over the Nazi tattoo he had on his chest, social media posts that mocked just about everyone, sexting to women even after his marriage and recent reports that he was abusive and demeaning to former girlfriends.

However, Platner emerged as a darling among progressives with the support of Sen. Bernie sanders of Vermont.

After weeks of being on the defensive over what Platner had said or done, his campaign was quick to take on Collins.

One post said he was ready to “take on Susan Collins and the billionaire class she represents. Together, we will win this seat back for working Mainers.”

“Susan Collins is spineless and corrupt. And in 147 days, we will defeat her,” another post said.

The Collins campaign sent a reply saying, “Mainers aren’t looking for bitter campaigns, grand promises, or angry speeches riddled with lies,” according to NBC News.

“They’re looking for results. They want affordable health care, safe communities, good-paying jobs, strong schools, and someone who will show up and do the work,” the statement said.

Related:
Nancy Mace Announces Next Career Move After Losing South Carolina Gov. Primary

Tongue planted firmly in check, columnist George Will wrote in The Washington Post that “Maine should send Graham Platner to Washington.”

“But not to the Senate, for which that state’s Democratic Party has nominated him. He belongs in the National Museum of American History, displayed as a specimen of today’s no-fault culture,” he wrote.

“Today’s Democratic Party, which has anointed him a ‘working class’ hero, evidently has met few members of that class,” Will wrote.

“Most such members do not say they are surprised to learn that for 18 years they have had a Nazi tattoo on their chests. (Long before Platner decided to join Daniel Webster on the list of senators from New England, Platner reportedly spoke of his ‘Totenkopf’ tattoo.) Few in the working class get $200,000 mortgages from their father, or have their mothers as their largest customers. (‘Oyster farmer’ Platner sells to his mother’s restaurant.) His sexting to sundry women occurred, he says by way of extenuation, early in his marriage. (He has been married less than three years.),” will wrote.

“Platner …  and his apologists use the jargon of therapy-speak. It is coined to pave the road of life’s “journey” with off-ramps from accountability,” Will wrote.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Video: Infuriated by Immigrant's Attempted Beheading, Irish Citizens Set Fires Across Belfast
Trump Says Iran Has 'Taken Too Long to Negotiate a Deal and Will Now 'Pay the Price'
Austin Metcalf's Father Pounds Table and Unleashes on Karmelo Anthony in Courtroom: 'Don't Look Down'
Maine Dems Nominate Nazi-Tattooed Graham Platner, Who Immediately Attacks Susan Collins' Reputation
US Blocks Somali World Cup Referee from Entering the Country, and There's Nothing FIFA Can Do About It
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , ,

Conversation