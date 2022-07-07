Coming off of the July 4 weekend, film critics could not help themselves from review-bombing Amazon’s “The Terminal List,” going so far as calling it an “unhinged right-wing revenge fantasy.” Normal viewers, however, appear to have a differing opinion on the military TV show.

In another instance of the media being out of touch with Americans, the difference between critic and audience enjoyment of the series is telling. Rotten Tomatoes, the most popular review-aggregation website, displays a 38/94 percent difference at the time of this writing.

This split difference is not particularly surprising though, as establishment media critics are known for disliking stories that promote American values and masculinity.

Actor Chris Pratt, known for playing Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation,” plays a PTSD-stricken Navy SEAL in “The Terminal List.” Similar to shows like “Jack Ryan” and “Jack Reacher,” the plot follows James Reece attempting to unravel a government conspiracy after his team’s failed mission.

Are you watching "The Terminal List"? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (211 Votes) No: 35% (113 Votes)

Released on Friday, “The Terminal List” is adapted from Jack Carr’s novel of the same name.

The Daily Beast wrote a hit piece on the series, calling it a “wet dream for militia-minded anti-establishment kooks.”

The writer continued criticizing the show for “pandering to male red-state viewers with routine references to beer, guns, country music and hunting.”

The Daily Beast hating something is pretty much a ringing endorsement for normal people to enjoy it. https://t.co/xPL9viK6xp — The Critical Drinker (@TheCriticalDri2) July 5, 2022

Entertainment sites, such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, followed suit in their negative reviews.

Audiences, on the other hand, loved the show for its action and plot twists and called out the critics in their reviews.

“Ignore the critics on this one. The story is gripping, and Pratt shows incredible range playing a warrior, friend and family man,” one viewer wrote on Rotton Tomatoes.

“Fun, escapism TV that is full of action and suspense. Well acted by Pratt and a great supporting cast. No preachy message here,” another said. “If you like a good action/conspiracy thriller show, then this one is for you. Critics got this one all wrong.”

Just watched the first episode of #TheTerminalList and it's awesome! Typical leftist critics. pic.twitter.com/GDrK8vCwbD — Jeremy Prime (@DDayCobra) July 3, 2022

The show’s Twitter account did not appreciate the critics’ sour reviews either.

The critics are on Reece’s list. Audiences agree, #TheTerminalList is an absolute WIN! pic.twitter.com/PcoyCmEtwV — The Terminal List (@TerminalListPV) July 7, 2022

Overall, the audience consensus boiled down to not listening “to the liberal quack critics,” as one viewer put it nicely.

The show’s backlash made it clear the media won’t stop trashing America any chance it can get.

But that didn’t stop “The Terminal List” from becoming the No. 1 television series on Amazon’s streaming service over the holiday weekend.

Well that’s two years in a row that the 4th of July weekend belongs to Amazon @PrimeVideo. Last year, it was #TheTomorrowWar. This year, it’s #TheTerminalList! I’m so grateful for my relationship with @JSalke and everyone at Amazon! pic.twitter.com/lOhXdmVb1H — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 6, 2022

Considering the show portrays a strong male character as a patriotic soldier, no wonder critics despise it. And that’s all the more reason to watch it.

“The Terminal List” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.