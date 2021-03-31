When it comes to one of country’s biggest issues, the glowing mainstream media coverage isn’t covering up for Joe Biden so well after all.

Two months into a presidency that has been coddled disgracefully by the propaganda organs of the mainstream media, a new poll shows the president’s approval rating in general is holding up, but it has plummeted on his handling of illegal immigration.

And that number could well mean problems for Biden — and his Democratic Party — that the mainstream media won’t be able to fix.

The NPR/Marist poll released Tuesday found Biden has a 52 percent approval rating overall, with a 51 percent rating on his handling of the economy and what should be an eye-popping 65 percent rating of how he’s dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

On illegal immigration — the crisis the Biden administration created all on its own — the numbers tell a considerably different story.

There, Biden nets only a 34 percent approval rating, which means fully two-thirds of adults polled range from unhappy to furious over watching their country’s sovereign borders being treated with contempt by foreigners and the American government reduced to playing innkeeper for hundreds of thousands of unwelcome, uninvited guests — while taxpayers foot the bill.

Americans’ approval of President Biden’s COVID response remains high… But, how is he doing with the economy and immigration? Our new @NPR / Marist poll has the answers: #Biden #COVID19 https://t.co/MBS2CIkzQs pic.twitter.com/U6oWmXlczc — Marist Poll (@maristpoll) March 30, 2021

None of this is good news for Biden or the Democrats who managed to install him in the White House.

This is a president who was swept into office with the overwhelming support of a mainstream media that deliberately blacked out stories damaging to his campaign. It’s a president with the knee-jerk backing of cultural institutions and the lords of social media.

Yet Biden is only 1 point above breaking even with the American people on his overall performance.

At this point in his term, former President Donald Trump had an approval rating of 43 percent, according to Rasmussen Reports, and he was the target of an unending stream of vituperation in the mainstream media and the Democratic Party (not to mention being hobbled by a gathering hoax of Russian “collusion” fed by a traitorous FBI director). Biden’s coverage is nothing but positive and still barely more than half of Americans approve of him.

And it’s important to note the areas where Biden is getting good grades are the areas Trump prepared for him.

The American economy after three years of booming under Trump was in a stronger position to deal with the coronavirus pandemic than it ever would have been in the anemic condition Trump inherited from the Obama-Biden administration.

Biden’s “handling” of the coronavirus pandemic is essentially administering the vaccine that would not exist today if it weren’t for Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed.” (Some liberals want to argue the Pfizer vaccine was not part of Trump’s effort, even Pfizer itself and The New York Times say otherwise.)

So, basically, Biden is getting good grades from the American people for what are essentially Trump’s accomplishments.

And there were plenty of social media users who knew it:

They don’t call me to participate in polls. I’ve seen nothing but disaster since he’s been in office. He’s not a unifier, takes credit for work performed by the previous administration, doesn’t take responsibility spending us into a debt America can’t recover from. — Jeff Tjernagel (@JeffTjernagel) March 31, 2021

Lol, Biden is riding on the tailwinds of Trumps economy. Biden’s fiscal policies will not reveal their effect until his second year in office. Lets keep it real. — Republicano Latino (@RepublicanoLat1) March 31, 2021

In reality all he’s doing is continuing the success of the previous administration. He’s done nothing different at all. — GD (@Glenn119) March 30, 2021

And where is he getting poor marks? In the biggest area where the policy of the Biden administration is to do the opposite of what Trump did.

Trump tried to stop illegal immigration by making it less attractive for would-be border jumpers from Central America and elsewhere in the world. The Biden administration has all but put up a neon sign inviting lawbreakers.

Trump instituted a policy where illegal aliens would not be rewarded for their lawbreaking by being forced to “remain in Mexico” while their legal cases were processed. Biden reprised the ludicrous “catch and release” policy that basically frees illegal aliens into the country’s interior until their court date (which most will simply ignore).

Trump’s stance had the effect of restoring sanity to the border and giving some relief to border towns in danger of being swamped by an invasion from without. Biden’s policies put those same towns back on path of a torrent of humanity Biden refuses to stop.

It’s also important to note this poll isn’t some Frank Luntz focus group where a dozen and a half Americans are invited to give their opinions on Fox News with minimal preparation.

The Marist Poll was done on behalf of the reliably liberal NPR (the taxpayer-funded propaganda arm of the Democratic Party). Conducted over three days, from March 22 to 25, it questioned 1,309 adults — 1,167 of them registered voters — with a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points, according to the pollster.

That margin of error is more important than usual in this case. As Fox News noted, Biden’s latest number on immigration was four percent lower than it was in late January, shortly after he took office.

In other words, even if the margin of error went entirely in the president’s favor, he would still be losing ground on the one issue where he deserves all blame — or credit — for the current state of affairs.

A relentlessly cheering mainstream media can’t shield Biden forever. And the American journalistic profession that has abandoned its mission in favor of propaganda has already sacrificed its credibility in the cause of progressive politics.

Coverage by that crowd can’t cover for Biden forever. And as a poll commissioned by the legendarily liberal NPR shows, the cover is starting to slip already.

