Mainstream Media Finally Covers Unprovoked Murder of Iryna Zarutska but Adds a Disgusting Spin

The line between journalism and activism disappeared long ago, but this goes beyond the pale.

Indeed, one hopes that hell has a special chamber for “journalists” who lionized George Floyd but ignored 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.

Over the weekend, a gruesome video of Zarutska’s unprovoked murder by a career criminal aboard a train in Charlotte, North Carolina, began circulating on the social media platform X, forcing the Democratic activists in the establishment media to finally cover the story the only way they know how.

“Stabbing video fuels MAGA’s crime message,” an Axios headline read.

Ah, so it’s about the MAGA message and not about the fact that so-called “journalists” do everything in their power to cover up violent crime in Democrat-run cities while turning career criminals like Floyd into martyrs?

According to WCNC in Charlotte, the suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., a black man, has 14 prior court cases on his record, including a six-year prison sentence after convictions for robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee and a white woman, entered the train car just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 22. She sat down in the seat directly in front of Brown, per CNN.

WARNING: The following video contains images that may be disturbing for some readers.

A police detective described the attack in an affidavit.

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (14 Votes) No: 99% (1626 Votes)

“The train travels for approximately four and half minutes before the suspect pulls knife from his pocket, unfolds the knife, pauses, then stands up, and strikes at the victim three times,” the affidavit read.

In other words, Brown is exactly the sort of person who should never have been free to board that train.

The attack occurred more than two weeks ago. In the meantime, as always, the establishment media has carried water for Democrats, in this case Democrats who oppose President Donald Trump’s wildly successful crackdown on crime in Washington, D.C., as well as his promise to do likewise in other Democrat-run cities, including Chicago.

Thus, the criminally negligent media opted not to cover Zarutska’s murder. After all, doing so would have strengthened Trump’s case for using the National Guard to root out criminals.

Then, when forced to finally cover the story, Axios downplayed it by implication.

“The gruesome video of the fatal knife attack on Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte is drawing attention from MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases,” Axios wrote on X.

The gruesome video of the fatal knife attack on Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail car in Charlotte is drawing attention from MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases. https://t.co/OIj3FYfDLE — Axios (@axios) September 8, 2025

Note the precise language: “MAGA influencers seeking to elevate the issue of violent urban crime.”

The implication is clear: If not for all this attention from MAGA, violent urban crime would not be an issue.

As one would expect, X users derided Axios for its obvious propaganda. Some contrasted the media’s silence in this case with its frenetic coverage of Floyd’s 2020 death in police custody.

That’s because it IS being under-covered. There were statues built for a fentanyl addict. Not a WORD has been said about this innocent woman. And EVERYONE knows why that is. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 8, 2025

Others cited skin color an explanation for the media’s silence.

“The brutal murder of a white woman by a black man with 13 prior felony arrests in a Democrat city shows us how terrible MAGA is.” Did I do it right? pic.twitter.com/vwRnlTP5S6 — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) September 8, 2025

What a hypocrisy pic.twitter.com/1pxBNdEsx5 — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 8, 2025

As a matter of principle, no one should care about the skin color of the alleged assailant or the victim. But establishment media propagandists do care. They will amplify a story if it serves the Democrat racial narrative and bury it if it does not.

Likewise, everyone should want people like Brown off the streets. Trump certainly does, which means that Democrats do not. And the establishment media exists to aid the Democratic cause.

Do the establishment propagandists believe that no one notices?

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.