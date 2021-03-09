Mainstream Media Humiliated as Biden Dogs Reporters Fawned Over Get Ejected from White House

President Joe Biden’s two dogs have been shipped back to his private residence in Delaware after they were reportedly aggressive and one of them, an adopted German shepherd named Major, bit a member of White House security.

CNN reported that Major, in a recent incident, bit a White House staff member and the injury was serious enough that a decision was made to nix both animals from the property last week.

“Major, who was adopted by Biden in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter, had what one of the people described as a ‘biting incident’ with a member of White House security. The exact condition of the victim is unknown, however, the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain,” CNN’s Kate Bennett reported on Tuesday.

The White House addressed the attack through press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t have any specifics. I don’t have any updates for you, Mika, on the reports about an incident,” Psaki told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe.”

“I don’t have any updates on reports about an incident but what I can tell you…is that Major and Champ are part of the Biden’s family. They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling. And they’re adjusting to their new home,” says @PressSec pic.twitter.com/LWu4c2v0Ms — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 9, 2021

“But what I can tell you, as a dog lover — I know you are — is that Major and Champ are part of the Bidens’ family. They’re members of the family,” she said. “They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling and they’re adjusting to their new home… I just know that they’re beloved members of the family and, of course, of the White House family, too.”

This saga is a major embarrassment for the Democrats, the establishment media and all of Biden’s enablers — even those who voted for him. The presence of these two dogs, and especially Major, in the White House was used to portray Biden as a moral, normal and relatable guy with a love for animals.

Biden even hurt himself playing with the alleged biter — we were told.

Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog’s tail https://t.co/cQgua3eXaO pic.twitter.com/afJbpYwTDe — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020

Despite a scandalous and nearly five-decade career in politics, Biden was normalized by a crooked media that’s sold people on his fraudulent everyman persona — one that relied on Biden being a former lifeguard who beat the odds to overcome a stutter while fighting for the little guy to eventually become president.

Oh, and he had dogs! Finally, dogs would return to the White House after that animal-hating former President Donald Trump refused to offer refuge to canines in need of housing.

Remember all the doting and sickening media coverage?

President-elect Joe Biden’s German Shepherds are getting a #Christmas surprise — a replica White House dog house! A pet company called “Playology” built the house for Mr. Biden’s dogs, Major and Champ.@VladDuthiersCBS explains. pic.twitter.com/eA7qgH79jf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 24, 2020

President Joe Biden’s Dogs Champ and Major Have Moved Into the White House https://t.co/yv2pEhdevO — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) January 31, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs bring return of presidential pets to the White House. https://t.co/O9LrQjitkl — ABC News (@ABC) November 11, 2020

One of President-elect Biden’s dogs, Major, will soon be the first shelter pup to go to the White House. Now the Delaware Humane Association, where he was adopted from, is planning a virtual “indoguration” ceremony for him on Sunday.https://t.co/1PCXVngWLV — NPR (@NPR) January 15, 2021

Meet the new first dogs of the White House, Major and Champ Biden! The two German Shepherds will be the first dogs to reside at the White House in four years. https://t.co/Qh9Yq3TpPN pic.twitter.com/j9I6Oz4Vxz — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) November 8, 2020

VIDEO: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden check out a Valentine’s Day installation organized by the first lady outside the White House while walking their dogs. https://t.co/bp5Ca32Vl5 pic.twitter.com/2iAal6NCYT — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) February 12, 2021

President Biden’s dogs Champ and Major can be heard barking outside after Biden signs an executive order lifting a ban on transgender people serving in the military pic.twitter.com/O0Lur6amga — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 25, 2021

Some nutcase even made a Biden dog fan page on Twitter and began issuing heartwarming statements from Major and Champ.

🐾Our first day at the WH #PawsRelease pic.twitter.com/eYCQam2TNa — The Oval Pawffice® 🇺🇸 Fans (@TheOvalPawffice) January 26, 2021

The dogs were a really big deal to the establishment media and other lunatics who painted Trump as anti-animal — along with being anti-environment, anti-gay, anti-democracy, racist, xenophobic and pro-COVID. These dogs were supposed to add an absent sense of family to the White House and a missing semblance of warmth to Biden himself.

Major on lookout for squirrel. – Champ 🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZbQdJ2Eba2 — The First Dogs of the United States 🇺🇸 (@TheFirstDogs) March 8, 2021

The establishment media would’ve had you believe the Biden White House was going to be a regular “Turner & Hooch” story. It took all of 43 days for the dogs to disappear — just like the rest of the luster and sparkle of a Biden presidency. This story became “Cujo” with a security clearance.

This tweet from Biden’s account certainly didn’t age well:

Let’s put dogs back in the White House. pic.twitter.com/7pBihksfXT — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 1, 2020

Neither did this one from failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton:

Don’t vote for anyone you wouldn’t trust with your dog. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2021

Champ and Major are gone, and all that’s left is a radical and reportedly deteriorating man wandering around the White House signing off on bad policy and forgetting the names of people he’s just hired to run the government’s essential institutions.

