Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Mainstream Media Humiliated as Biden Dogs Reporters Fawned Over Get Ejected from White House

×
By Kipp Jones
Published March 9, 2021 at 11:07am
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden’s two dogs have been shipped back to his private residence in Delaware after they were reportedly aggressive and one of them, an adopted German shepherd named Major, bit a member of White House security.

CNN reported that Major, in a recent incident, bit a White House staff member and the injury was serious enough that a decision was made to nix both animals from the property last week.

“Major, who was adopted by Biden in November 2018 from a Delaware animal shelter, had what one of the people described as a ‘biting incident’ with a member of White House security. The exact condition of the victim is unknown, however, the episode was serious enough that the dogs were subsequently moved to Wilmington, Delaware, where they remain,” CNN’s Kate Bennett reported on Tuesday.

The White House addressed the attack through press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday morning.

“I don’t have any specifics. I don’t have any updates for you, Mika, on the reports about an incident,” Psaki told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe.”

TRENDING: Texas Governor Abbott Orders 'Operation Lone Star,' Puts Troops on Border as Biden Refuses to Address Crisis

“But what I can tell you, as a dog lover — I know you are — is that Major and Champ are part of the Bidens’ family. They’re members of the family,” she said. “They often go to Delaware when the first lady is traveling and they’re adjusting to their new home… I just know that they’re beloved members of the family and, of course, of the White House family, too.”

Are you surprised to see this story blow up in the media's face?

This saga is a major embarrassment for the Democrats, the establishment media and all of Biden’s enablers — even those who voted for him. The presence of these two dogs, and especially Major, in the White House was used to portray Biden as a moral, normal and relatable guy with a love for animals.

Biden even hurt himself playing with the alleged biter — we were told.

Despite a scandalous and nearly five-decade career in politics, Biden was normalized by a crooked media that’s sold people on his fraudulent everyman persona — one that relied on Biden being a former lifeguard who beat the odds to overcome a stutter while fighting for the little guy to eventually become president.

Oh, and he had dogs! Finally, dogs would return to the White House after that animal-hating former President Donald Trump refused to offer refuge to canines in need of housing.

RELATED: Exposed: Email Reportedly Shows Biden's DHS Chief Was Lying About the Southern Border All Along

Remember all the doting and sickening media coverage?

Some nutcase even made a Biden dog fan page on Twitter and began issuing heartwarming statements from Major and Champ.

The dogs were a really big deal to the establishment media and other lunatics who painted Trump as anti-animal — along with being anti-environment, anti-gay, anti-democracy, racist, xenophobic and pro-COVID. These dogs were supposed to add an absent sense of family to the White House and a missing semblance of warmth to Biden himself.

The establishment media would’ve had you believe the Biden White House was going to be a regular “Turner & Hooch” story. It took all of 43 days for the dogs to disappear — just like the rest of the luster and sparkle of a Biden presidency. This story became “Cujo” with a security clearance.

This tweet from Biden’s account certainly didn’t age well:

Neither did this one from failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton:

Champ and Major are gone, and all that’s left is a radical and reportedly deteriorating man wandering around the White House signing off on bad policy and forgetting the names of people he’s just hired to run the government’s essential institutions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







Watch: Handlers Shoo Reporters Away As They Shout Questions at Biden
Rand Paul Urges Vaccinated People to Ignore 'Government Scolds' and 'Live Free'
The Queen Just Issued a Response to Meghan Markle's Allegations
Mainstream Media Humiliated as Biden Dogs Reporters Fawned Over Get Ejected from White House
New York Judge Overturns Convictions of 3 Men Serving Time for Double Murder
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×