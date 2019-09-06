SECTIONS
Sponsored
Print

Why Is Mainstream Media Ignoring the 'Pandegnomium'?

Donald Trump Garden GnomesPatriot DepotDonald Trump Garden Gnomes have become a hot item. They are available exclusively at PatriotDepot.com. (Patriot Depot)

By Ryan Tofil
Published September 6, 2019 at 4:59pm
Print

This post was written in partnership with Patriot Depot, a sister company of The Western Journal. 

We didn’t know the Donald Trump Garden Gnome would be the smash hit it became.

We thought it had a chance, but did we know for sure? Absolutely not.

From what we’ve seen in the mainstream media, people hate our president.

But, we thought, what if that’s not true? We’ve speculated for a long time that maybe, just maybe, real Americans actually love Donald Trump, despite what the mainstream media wants us to think.

TRENDING: Will Nancy Pelosi Use Her Age-Old Tactics To Stop the United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement?

Now, the numbers behind our Donald Trump Garden Gnome show exactly what we thought might be the case: The mainstream media does NOT represent the views of all of the proud Americans out there. If it did, we wouldn’t have been working overtime to fill the demand for our Patriot Depot-exclusive Donald Trump Garden Gnome.

Donald Trump Gnome

In fact, as soon as we listed this product on our website, it immediately became our hottest item — so much so that we couldn’t keep up with demand.

PD Gnome Boxes

Warehouse associate Missy prepares hundreds of packed gnomes for the mail carrier.

Even though we instantly put more into production, people wanted this product more quickly than we could get it in stock.

Now, doesn’t that kind of disprove the mainstream media’s narrative that Trump never should have won the election and that most of America really hates him?

PD Picked Gnomes

Just some of the gnomes that were ordered on Day 1 sit on a table before shipping.

Hey, CNN — if the people hate Trump so much, how would you explain the size of these shipments we had to get in just to keep up with demand?

Gnome Stock

Each box contains a dozen Donald Trump Garden Gnomes.

RELATED: Trump Asks for Solution to Social Media Suppression, Herman Cain Knows 'Feedme Is the Solution'

We’re not trying to say the fact that these gnomes are a very hot product means Donald Trump is the best person to ever walk the earth, but we are saying that maybe, just maybe, the mainstream media hasn’t been 100 percent honest when it comes to how Americans really feel about their president.

If you disapprove of the mainstream media trying to deceive people and want to make a statement about it, you could start with a Donald Trump Garden Gnome of your own.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Ryan Tofil
Director, PatriotDepot.com
Ryan Tofil lived all of his life in Western New York before graduating college and moving to Arizona in 2014 to work for the nonprofit Western Center for Journalism. In 2015, he became the director of Liftable.com, and soon its sister website ThoughtfulWomen.org. Since 2018, Ryan has been involved with PatriotDepot.com, the exclusive provider of The Western Journal merchandise and other essential patriotic products, moving to the site full-time in early 2019.
Ryan Tofil's experience on The Western Journal goes back to 2014 when he was an intern for the non-profit Western Center for Journalism. In 2015, he became the director of Liftable.com, and soon its sister website ThoughtfulWomen.org. These websites eventually combined and became one of the most popular lifestyle websites in the world, at one point being ranked inside the top 200 websites in America by Alexa.com. Liftable.com lives on today as a section of The Western Journal. Since 2018, Ryan has been involved with PatriotDepot.com, the exclusive provider of The Western Journal merchandise and other essential patriotic products, moving to the site full-time in early 2019.

Outside of work, Ryan loves to play chess, sports, and video games; usually while smoking a cigar. He is a proud bird-owner and aquarium aficionado, and always jokes about needing concealed carry permits for his fists, despite only having been in one fight in his life and losing quite badly. His claim to fame is having possibly been the worst NCAA baseball player in the country, riding the bench for a DIII team that went 3-31. He loved every second of it.
Birthplace
Western New York
Education
A.S., Communication, Jamestown Community College
Location
Anthem, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, barely. Even worse at Spanish.
Topics of Expertise
Video Games, Sports, Romance, Chess, E-Commerce, Okay not Romance







Why Is Mainstream Media Ignoring the 'Pandegnomium'?
'America: Love It or Leave It': Congregation Upset over Pastor's Sign Made Their Decision - What's Yours?
When Big Tech Becomes Big Brother
Most Controversial Moments in Sports History
Final Photos Taken of Celebrities Before They Died
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×