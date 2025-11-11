Mainstream Media Turns to 2020 Playbook of Deception as Violent Antifa Mob Targets Turning Point Event

Members of the establishment media, whether national or local, simply cannot help themselves.

After all, they have not a story to tell, but a narrative to push. And they will push it at all costs, even if it means using long-discredited, meme-worthy phrases from 2020.

Notwithstanding evidence to the contrary, reporter Amanda Hari of KPIX-TV in San Francisco treated viewers to a familiar act of deception from the era of Black Lives Matter madness when, in a video report live from the scene, she characterized Monday’s protest outside a Turning Point USA event at the University of California-Berkeley as “mostly peaceful.”

“Why do they always do this?” TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet wrote on the social media platform X.

Kolvet also shared a video of Hari’s live report.

“While things have been mostly peaceful,” Hari reported, “there have been some tense moments.”

She then showed footage of a fistfight and noted that the throwing of smoke bombs, followed by a car backfire, had led to a brief panic among protesters.

To borrow and modify an infamous line from former President Bill Clinton, it depends on your definition of “mostly.”

The news is already calling what happened last night at UC Berkely “mostly peaceful.” Why do they always do this? pic.twitter.com/WbfbvPJBda — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 11, 2025

Do you trust the mainstream media? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (42 Votes)

Speaking of infamous, recall CNN’s Orwellian “FIERY BUT MOSTLY PEACEFUL PROTESTS” chyron amid riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. Readers can enjoy that special bit of establishment media gaslighting nostalgia in the YouTube video below.

Speaking of dishonesty, Hari called the event “mostly peaceful” despite viral video showing a man identified as a “Trump supporter” bloodied following a fight with an Antifa thug.

Journalist Andy Ngo attributed the violence to an Antifa group called “By Any Means Necessary.”

President Donald Trump has designated Antifa a domestic terror organization.

Antifa, of course, has long since exposed its own ugliness and propensity for violence. That part of Monday’s protest, therefore, constitutes nothing new.

The violence at Berkeley, however, occurred two months after TPUSA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s Sept. 10 assassination at Utah Valley University. In that context, it takes on a more ominous significance.

After Kirk’s murder, thousands of leftists celebrated with demonic glee. Moreover, prominent Democrats told brazen lies about the slain conservative icon.

“Obviously I didn’t really follow him a lot,” protester and UC Berkeley student “Lily” said of Kirk in the X video above, “but knowing what he did, and knowing the things that he was saying, it’s just, like, vile and disgusting, so we don’t want to support his organization, and I don’t think that the Berkeley chancellor should have let them come here.”

To summarize Lily’s position, she didn’t watch or listen to Kirk, so she couldn’t know much about him, but she nonetheless characterized his alleged comments as “vile and disgusting” and therefore worthy of censoring everyone connected to him.

Clearly, Lily has paid attention to her professors, as modern university education (read: propaganda) now cultivates that kind of “reasoning.”

But Lily also has paid attention to Democrats and their media minions. Where else would she get her false ideas about Kirk?

In short, we may mock establishment “journalists” for their “mostly peaceful” silliness while also praying that someday they face justice for spreading their lies.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.