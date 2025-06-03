Mainstream Media's Double Standard Exposed When Cory Booker Does What Got Elon Musk Mercilessly Attacked

The brazen and naked hypocrisy of the establishment media isn’t exactly news at this point in 2025.

From describing the 2020 riots as “mostly peaceful” to the shameful way they have done a 180 on former President Joe Biden, it’s clear that the establishment media has no scruples when it comes to nailing narratives first, and facts second — if ever.

Even still, it was hard to believe just how low the media stooped during a celebration shortly after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January.

At that event, now-former Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk gave an impassioned speech about how much the electoral victory meant, and how thankful he was to be a part of it.

Part of that heartfelt speech from Musk involved him holding his hand over his heart, then extending it out, as a physical representation of his outpouring of emotion.

It would’ve been a touching moment from the typically reclusive Musk — except the media decided that his hand gesture was, in fact, a Nazi salute.

Seriously.

And that narrative unfairly spread like wildfire. The stupid thing even has its own Wikipedia page, for crying out loud.

That alone is infuriating enough, but a whole can of gasoline was poured onto those smoldering embers anew this weekend, when another heartfelt gesture and/or Nazi salute incident occurred — but with none of the media coverage.

Known chatterbox Cory Booker, a Democratic senator from New Jersey, was speaking at a Democratic Party convention in Anaheim, California, meant to galvanize the rudderless, leaderless bunch.

(It was mostly anti-Trump gibberish, but you probably assumed that.)

Booker, who “delivered a thunderous speech that brought the crowd to its feet,” according to the New York Times, was so overcome with passion that he, quite literally, exactly like Musk, needed a gesture to highlight the love in his heart he needed to share.

Or, you know, it was a not-so-subtle tribute to Adolf Hitler.

Either way, the media was deafeningly quiet on the issue. And that glaring double standard is made all the more apparent when you actually look at the two actions side by side:

Elon Musk shows his love to the crowd and the media portrays Elon as a Nazi/Hitler supporter. Corey Booker makes the same gesture and the media is radio silent. The hypocrisy of the main stream media is mind boggling! pic.twitter.com/89qO6PHAVZ — Republican Wins Media (@BasedInYoFace) June 1, 2025

“The hypocrisy of the main stream media is mind boggling!” one observer noted in a post on social media platform X.

“The media’s silence is deafening [regarding] Cory Booker’s Nazi salute,” another prominent X account shared, along with the same video. “It’s almost as if they lied.”

It really almost is, and, uh, what’s the difference between the two? You know, apart from the D or R next to their names?

Or, if you really want to dig into the uncomfortable observations, yes, another difference is that Booker is black, while Musk is white.

Regardless, it’s an abhorrent double standard in the media we see all too often.

To say nothing of the other times prominent Democrats have used similar gestures, the Democrats and their media mouthpieces love to play the game of “rules for thee but not for me.”

It’s maddening, and a big part of why Democrats are so deeply unpopular with swathes of voters.

Look, to be clear, this writer is not calling for Booker to face condemnation for this harmless gesture. It’s a simple move, clearly meant to highlight something coming from the heart, as opposed to pledging allegiance to the Third Reich.

But that sort of grace was never once afforded to Musk.

Which is exactly why that sort of grace will never be extended to the establishment media on this stuff.

