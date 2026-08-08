Share
News
The welcome sign posted outside of the Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 9, 2026.
The welcome sign posted outside of the Donald J. Trump International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 9, 2026. (Chandan Khanna - AFP / Getty Images)

Major Airline Offers Free Flight Changes for Customers Who Refuse Travel Through Donald J. Trump Airport

 By Michael Austin  August 8, 2026 at 5:00am
Share

After the Palm Beach airport was renamed the Donald J. Trump International Airport, United Airlines is offering their customers who now refuse to step foot in the thoroughfare a chance to switch their flights.

Fox Business reported that passengers who want to avoid the President Donald J. Trump International Airport — previously called the Palm Beach International Airport — can move their flights to Fort Lauderdale or Miami.

They will not even have to pay a fee for transferring their flight plans.

“If a customer does not want to fly to the airport, use your empowerment to offer acceptable alternatives such as Fort Lauderdale Airport (FLL) or Miami International Airport (MIA),” a memo to reservation agents said, per Fox Business.

The agents were even provided with a script for disgruntled passengers: “I understand that you’d rather not fly to this airport anymore. We can look at nearby airports like Fort Lauderdale or Miami instead. Is that an acceptable alternative?”

United Airlines said in a statement to Fox Business that “the message was poorly worded and not accurate.”

“United customers are able to make changes to a ticket without a fee for many reasons,” a representative for the company said.

“However, our policy doesn’t allow for changes because of an airport’s name or three letter code.”

Fort Lauderdale is 42 miles away from Palm Beach, while Miami is 72 miles away.

The website for the Palm Beach airport noted that the name change is required by state law under a bill signed in March by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Related:
Left Treats History as 'Assertion of Power' in Smithsonian 'Ideological Takeover': Professor

The legislation specifically says the airport must now be called the “President Donald J. Trump International Airport.”

The county government must now “diligently pursue” all required approvals and agreements for the change, including coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The new three-letter IATA code for the Palm Beach airport will switch from “PBI” to “DJT” on Aug. 18.

The name change was made official on July 9.

“The name change does not alter ownership, governance, legal status or operational control of the airport,” the website continued.

“Palm Beach County will continue to oversee all airport policies, finances and strategic decisions. This is a branding change only.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Massachusetts Governor Signs New Law Blocking ICE Access to Several Locations
Tennessee Candidate Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Down Flock Cameras
Welcome to Y'all Street: America's Newest Stock Exchange Opens in Texas
Justice Department Settles With Pro-Life Father of 11 Whose Home They Busted Into
Glenn Youngkin Concludes There's No Such Thing as a 'Moderate Democrat Anymore' After Socialists Sweep More Primaries
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , ,

Conversation