Major American Retailer Puts Wokeness on Full Display: Pride Books for Kids, Rainbow Items for Babies

One would think that multi-billion dollar conglomerates could take one look at the ongoing malaise of Bud Light and parent company Anheuser-Busch and notice the perils of overt LGBT advertising.

One would be dead wrong based on the gay pride line of merchandise that retail titan Target has been promoting in-store and online.

A quick look at the company’s website shows an entire section dedicated to “PRIDE,” and it’s the rainbow-drenched drivel that you’d expect.

Only, this might actually be worse than whatever nonsense Bud Light is peddling and it might be high time for conservatives to push back on another massive brand.

To wit, Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch have been the target of a concerted and effective boycott effort, spearheaded by conservatives, who were furious that the beer was working with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

It was a swift and visceral response to swathes of Americans being sick and tired of being told that men can be women with some make-up and mutilation.

But at the end of the day, Bud Light is meant for adults.

As wrong and sickening as Bud Light’s tacit approval of transgender nonsense is, at least that’s a product that’s not aimed at children.

If an adult male comes to the disturbed conclusion that they’re actually a woman, that’s a mental issue to deal with on their own time.

But how does an adult reach that point?

By being bombarded by LGBT propaganda anytime mom needs to pick up some groceries from Target.

Seriously, look at this stuff.

There’s an entire section dedicated for pride apparel meant for kids and babies. That is so wrong and backwards, it’s hard to know where to begin.

The absolute most divisive issue a child that age should be grappling with is who would win in a fight between Superman and Godzilla. It should not be about subverting God’s natural order of creation.

And it’s not just clothes.

You know how else Target is going to expose your young ones to LGBT propaganda? Through jewelry, pet accessories, party supplies, books, music and movies.

And this isn’t just some prudish hand-wringing.

The first thing when you go to look at LGBT music and movies?

An album for Sam Smith, who’s only the satanic degenerate that insists on existing in various states of undress, is right there being pushed to children.

This sort of stuff matters, especially when it comes to young, impressionable minds.

So yes. Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch are deservedly getting everything they deserve for giving credence to transgenderism and influencers like Mulvaney.

But it can’t be understated that people like Mulvaney are a direct result of the constant, subliminal propaganda bombardment from the most innocuous of things, like going shopping at Target.

