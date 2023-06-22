Molson Coors, the Chicago-based company that owns the Miller and Coors brands of beers, has vowed to sponsor LGBT events “for decades to come.”

The disclosure comes amid an organic, nationwide boycott of Bud Light from conservatives over the brand’s former partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Molson Coors brands such as Miller and Coors have benefited from the drop in sales of Bud Light and other AB InBev products.

But the company is again sponsoring this year’s annual LGBT “pride” events in Denver this coming weekend.

The 2023 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday in the city’s downtown area. A 14-block parade sponsored by the brewer is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. local time.

Molson Coors has not expressed concerns about facing a backlash similar to that of AB InBev.

Asked for comment on its decision to sponsor the events this weekend in Denver, the company told Axios it had sponsored the event for decades.

A company representative told the outlet Molson Coors will do so “for decades to come.”

A group called Denver Pride, which schedules all the events, dedicates an entire page on its website to the company.

Should Coors Light be boycotted like Bud Light has been? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 95% (2202 Votes) No: 5% (104 Votes)

Molson Coors spokesman Michael Nordman told the group in 2021 the company is steadfast in its commitment to sponsoring the LGBT group.

“Our Pride runs mile high so we are excited to support the Center’s vital programs and services that positively impact the LGBTQ+ community,” Nordman said.

Denver Pride also notes, “Molson Coors has proudly earned a perfect 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, which measure companies’ internal LGBTQ+ policies and external practices.”

Other sponsors of Denver “pride” events scheduled for the weekend include the AARP, Nissan, JPMorgan Chase, Verizon, Visa, Walmart and Wells Fargo.

The above companies are sponsoring one event on Saturday called the “Denver Dyke March & Rally” and another event on the same day for children.

That event is called the “Youth Alley PrideFest Schedule.”

Bud Light was America’s best-selling beer until earlier this month when the ongoing boycott catapulted Modelo to the top spot.

AB InBev lost billions in market cap value following its decision to offer Mulvaney a social media partnership.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.