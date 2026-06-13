Major Car Maker Issues Recall Over Engine Issue That Could Make Vehicle Stall

Toyota issued a recall for more than 43,000 Tundra trucks because of an engine problem that could lead to drive power being lost.

The recall order, submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on May 20, said the recall impacts Toyota Tundra trucks made between Feb. 7, 2024, and Aug. 5, 2024.

“The subject vehicles are equipped with a specific V35A engine that contains crankshaft main bearings which allow the crankshaft to rotate within the engine assembly while running,” the order described.

“During a specific production period, there is a possibility that engine machining debris of a particular size and amount may not have been cleared from the engine during manufacturing and subsequently contaminated the engine assembly during the production process.”

Toyota recalls 43,500 trucks over engine defect that could cause sudden stall https://t.co/X9fVWGsKLo — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 29, 2026

The engines in some tested vehicles displayed “engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or an engine stall.”

“In the subject vehicles, an engine stall while driving leads to a loss of motive power. A vehicle loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.”

About 1 percent of the recalled vehicles are estimated to have the problems, according to a report from The Hill.

Letters to the owners of impacted vehicles are scheduled to be mailed on July 6.

The Autopian noted that Toyota issued a similar recall last year for identical engine problems with over 113,000 Toyota Tundras, almost 10,000 Lexus LX SUVs, and over 3,000 Lexus GX SUVs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that Toyota has recalled nearly 50,000 of its trucks. https://t.co/b8oCZiXXYc pic.twitter.com/TBOvLUojs6 — KTLA (@KTLA) May 26, 2026

The outlet observed that Toyota has not yet described an official fix for the latest recall.

“With the initial recall, Toyota changed the engines in affected models out for new assemblies. It’s possible that manufacturing changes will be made, and we’ll see the same sort of fix here,” The Autopian described.

“Until the official remedy technical service bulletin rolls out, we won’t know,” the outlet continued.

“Still, another 43,566 trucks under recall for the same major engine issue means there’s probably more news to come.”

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