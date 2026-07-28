Major CEO Predicts Another $100 Billion Is Heading Toward Trump Accounts

Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Altimeter Capital, is predicting that another $100 billion in private commitments are likely to flow into Trump Accounts over the next year.

Trump Accounts, which allow the parents of newborn Americans to invest in stocks on behalf of their children, can also be filled with stocks or other contributions donated by private entities.

The recent unveiling of the Trump Accounts was followed by several business leaders donating billions of dollars in stocks to millions of American children — beyond the $1,000 of seed money for each account from the federal government for children born between 2025 and 2028.

Gerstner, who runs a major Silicon Valley venture capital fund, said on Fox Business that there are “tens of billions of dollars in commitments we haven’t announced.”

“I said to the president, I think we’ll have $100 billion of additional contributions in the next 12 months,” he added.

Gerstner said the program offers “huge societal ROI” and ensures that Americans are “unlocking their wallets and pouring a lot of money into these.”

BNY CEO Robin Vince likewise told Fox Business that “this initiative is about bringing more people to have a stake in the actual capital markets, in the economy and the greatest companies in America.”

“We’ve got 40 percent of Americans who don’t participate directly in the stock market,” the financial institution executive said.

He noted that the power of compounding will enable children to have a sizable nest egg once they reach adulthood.

Dear America, Starting today, on the 250th birthday of our country, millions of children will now benefit from a new & powerful American birthright – a privately owned investment account from birth. Every child a shareholder in the great American economy! American capitalism… pic.twitter.com/n19GjdWlFG — Brad Gerstner (@altcap) July 4, 2026

Once the children reach 18 years of age, they can use their Trump Accounts to pay for college, start a business, or purchase a home.

They can also transfer the funds into a retirement account.

Parents can contribute a maximum of $5,000 per year until their children reach adulthood.

Beyond dozens of leading companies matching their employees’ contributions for their children, some business leaders are making donations of their own stock or other assets.

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, committed $6.25 billion to the program, contributing $250 for the first 25 million children who are too old to qualify for the $1,000 from the federal government.

SpaceX CEO Gwynne Shotwell and her husband donated $325 million in SpaceX stock to benefit millions of low-income children, especially those in central Texas, where the rocket company’s headquarters are located.

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