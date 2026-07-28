Share
News
President Donald Trump points during a meeting with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on July 21, 2026.
President Donald Trump points during a meeting with President of Lebanon Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on July 21, 2026. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Major CEO Predicts Another $100 Billion Is Heading Toward Trump Accounts

 By Michael Austin  July 28, 2026 at 5:00am
Share

Brad Gerstner, the CEO of Altimeter Capital, is predicting that another $100 billion in private commitments are likely to flow into Trump Accounts over the next year.

Trump Accounts, which allow the parents of newborn Americans to invest in stocks on behalf of their children, can also be filled with stocks or other contributions donated by private entities.

The recent unveiling of the Trump Accounts was followed by several business leaders donating billions of dollars in stocks to millions of American children — beyond the $1,000 of seed money for each account from the federal government for children born between 2025 and 2028.

Gerstner, who runs a major Silicon Valley venture capital fund, said on Fox Business that there are “tens of billions of dollars in commitments we haven’t announced.”

“I said to the president, I think we’ll have $100 billion of additional contributions in the next 12 months,” he added.

Gerstner said the program offers “huge societal ROI” and ensures that Americans are “unlocking their wallets and pouring a lot of money into these.”

BNY CEO Robin Vince likewise told Fox Business that “this initiative is about bringing more people to have a stake in the actual capital markets, in the economy and the greatest companies in America.”

“We’ve got 40 percent of Americans who don’t participate directly in the stock market,” the financial institution executive said.

He noted that the power of compounding will enable children to have a sizable nest egg once they reach adulthood.

Once the children reach 18 years of age, they can use their Trump Accounts to pay for college, start a business, or purchase a home.

Related:
WNBA Headache Gets Bigger: More Sophie Cunningham Rallies Scheduled

They can also transfer the funds into a retirement account.

Parents can contribute a maximum of $5,000 per year until their children reach adulthood.

Beyond dozens of leading companies matching their employees’ contributions for their children, some business leaders are making donations of their own stock or other assets.

Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, committed $6.25 billion to the program, contributing $250 for the first 25 million children who are too old to qualify for the $1,000 from the federal government.

SpaceX CEO Gwynne Shotwell and her husband donated $325 million in SpaceX stock to benefit millions of low-income children, especially those in central Texas, where the rocket company’s headquarters are located.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Elderly Roman Catholic Bishop Detained in Nicaragua Amid Increasing Persecution
ICE Detains Canadian Accused of Slapping Teenager With Pro-Trump Clothes
Christian Lawmaker Who Criticized LGBT Ideology Barred from Entering United Kingdom
Christian Teacher Released from Prison After 700 Days for Refusing to Use Preferred Pronouns
Major CEO Predicts Another $100 Billion Is Heading Toward Trump Accounts
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation