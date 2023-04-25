Major Change Noticed on Tucker Carlson's Twitter Profile After Fox News Departure

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson updated his Twitter bio on Monday to reflect a change in his employment, but he did not comment or otherwise elaborate on his shocking separation from the network.

Cable’s top-rated host was suddenly let go Monday morning through a decision the network claimed was mutual.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a statement. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Numerous reports later indicated Carlson’s firing had been ordered by those at the highest levels of the company.

The Los Angeles Times reported Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch ordered the termination, in part because he disapproved of Carlson’s coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

Vanity Fair said the decision to pull the plug on the ratings juggernaut that was “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was made by Fox Corp. executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch — the son of Rupert — and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

A source close to Carlson reportedly told Vanity Fair the former host believes he was dismissed because the Murdoch family is planning to sell the company.

Each report said a lawsuit filed against Fox News by Abby Grossberg, who worked on Carlson’s show, played a role in the host’s sudden firing.

But nothing has been confirmed as of Tuesday morning, and Carlson has made no public comments about it.

The host did, however, remove his entire Twitter bio at some point on Monday afternoon to reflect he is no longer with Fox News, where he started as a contributor in 2009.

His previous bio facetiously stated: “Emmy-award-winning broadcast journalist, graduate of Harvard College & Yale Law School. Frequent visitor to the Aspen Inst. Fully vaccinated. She/Hers.”

The bio also had a link that sent visitors directly to his personal website.

As of Tuesday, the Twitter bio was blank, minus the website link.

It appears Tucker Carlson has erased his Twitter bio. Picture on the left is his bio from earlier today (where he is clearly poking fun). Picture on the right is his bio now. pic.twitter.com/RFszX0Lib2 — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) April 24, 2023

One detail that does stand out is that he gained at least 100,000 followers in the hours immediately following his termination.

TuckerCarlson.com contains a number of clips of some of Carlson’s monologues as well as other specials from his time at Fox News.

Notably, the website greets visitors with a simple message that might or might not be a shot across the bow of the network.

The site features a photo of Carlson and designates him as “The sworn enemy of censorship.” It also prompts visitors to sign up for alerts to stay in the loop about what he will be “up to next.”

🚨Tucker has updated his Twitter bio to say https://t.co/vmM8Ulhg2R. When you click on it it takes you to his new home page that says “Sworn Enemy of Censorship” and prompts you to sign up for updated on “what Tucker’s up to next” 👀 pic.twitter.com/scV66Tjjck — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) April 25, 2023

Carlson’s 8 p.m. ET time slot was filled by Fox News host Brian Kilmeade on Monday evening, with a show called “Fox News Tonight.”

Kilmeade briefly addressed the elephant in the room before he moved on to other topics.

“As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Kilmeade said.

After he said he wished Carlson the “best,” he concluded, “I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.”

