Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'

×
By Erin Coates
Published December 22, 2020 at 9:51am
P Share Print

In at least one city, the fighting in the streets over the summer has evolved into conflict in the courts.

The city of Detroit has filed a countersuit against Black Lives Matter leaders, alleging the demonstrators who took to the streets following the death of George Floyd are part of a “civil conspiracy.”

According to the countersuit, the Detroit demonstrators “conspired to disturb the peace, engage in disorderly conduct, incite riots, destroy public property, resist or obstruct officers in charge of duty, or otherwise commit acts of violence” against police officers.

The countersuit also says protesters “defamed” the mayor and police and asked the court to award the city damages.

The counter-complaint was filed in September, but is getting new attention thanks to an article sympathetic to the protesters that was published by the website The Intercept on Monday.

TRENDING: Joe Biden's Niece Caroline Receives Zero Jail Time After Pleading Guilty to DUI

The suit is the first of its kind since the Black Lives Matter movement swept the country this summer, The Intercept reported.

It came in response to an August complaint from the Black Lives Matter movement collective Detroit Will Breathe that alleged police used “unnecessary, unreasonable, and excessive force” when they tried to control the protests and asked a judge to keep police from using “tools of excessive force.”

In September, a federal court issued temporary orders restricting the use of force, like chemical weapons, sound cannons and rubber bullets, and the city responded with its countersuit.

The countersuit from the Detroit Police Department, Chief James Craig, the City of Detroit and Mayor Michael Duggan states the activists “falsely characterized [Detroit police] officers” in Twitter statements.

In particular, the suit points to a tweet from leader Nakia Wallace about the “murderous and brutal nature of the Detroit Police Department.”

The city also accused the movement of pushing a “false narrative to rile the public” in its discussions of the shooting of 20-year-old Hakim Littleton — a case in which police say that body and dashcam footage “shows the man fire a gun at an officer before police shot him.”

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat and member of the group known as the “squad,” responded to the countersuit in a November opinion piece in the Detroit Free Press.

Do you think more cities will follow Detroit's example?

RELATED: White House COVID Chief Announces Retirement Amid Hypocrisy Allegations

“It is as disturbing as it is heartbreaking that in 2020, in a city where every corner is a reminder of those fights for racial, economic and social justice, city and police leaders are meeting protesters with violence and intimidating rhetoric meant to turn the public against our own young people who are demanding a better future for us all,” she wrote.

“It is even more appalling that those who took an oath of office to serve the people are aiding and abetting in their suppression.”

In an interview with The Intercept, protest leader Tristan Taylor said the city’s actions “are a way of attempting to minimize our ability to go on the offensive and call for transparency and accountability.”

Craig responded to the court’s initial temporary orders in an interview with Fox News.

“When you resist, and there is video that supports our claim, I mean, you can see in the video where protesters are literally grabbing on officers so they can free their comrades from being arrested. That’s not peaceful,” Craig said.

“That’s resisting a lawful arrest. The judge also includes arrests must be made on probable cause. That’s exactly what we were doing, and so, I’m confident we’re going to continue to move forward.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Fauci Breaks with Cuomo, Calling His Latest COVID Proposal 'Draconian'
Biden Selects Figure Loathed by Ocasio-Cortez, Omar and Tlaib for Key Role
Russia and China Intrude on US Ally's Air Defense Space with Joint Military Maneuver
Major City Sues Black Lives Matter Leaders for 'Civil Conspiracy'
Staff Sergeant Completely Transforms Military Uniforms Into Patriotic Wreaths
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×