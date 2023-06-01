Major Clothing Brand to Donate $250K to Org That Wants to Transition Kids Without Parent's Permission

National clothing brand Hollister has also jumped into the world of ultra-woke products, but even worse, they are openly donating to a group whose sole purpose is to target children.

The company founded in 2000 was originally focused on surf culture style, but despite the niche focus, it was always part of the national clothing chain, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

The company’s brand became a chic one for many young people. And like nearly every other national brand, Hollister has gone all in for the woke agenda with a “Pride collection” of clothing featuring the rainbow colors of the groomer LGBT movement.

Hollister is offering a large number of items, including one which features the likeness of famed drag queen performer Ru Paul along with the militant slogan “Don’t Be Sorry, Be Fierce.”

The company’s latest “pride” collection, though, was not merely created by its usual in-house designers, no sir. This year, Hollister was proud to announce on its pride collection website that its 2023 line was “co-created” by the radical, child grooming activist group GLSEN.

The company also proudly posted tweet after tweet in support of GLSEN and its goals and has donated $250,000 to the group. In one recent tweet the clothing brand noted that it has been a GLSEN partner since 2017.

Since 2017, we’ve partnered with @GLSEN to support their work in fostering safe & inclusive schools for all LGBTQ+ students. Meet the student heroes who are stepping up to fight for #RespectEverywhere. Get inspired, then join the fight. https://t.co/ag2AhI45n7 — hollisterco (@HollisterCo) October 26, 2020

In another, Hollister celebrates GLSEN for making schools a “safe place” for the extremist LGBT agenda.

We believe school should be a safe space for all. Learn more about Hollister’s partnership with GLSEN: https://t.co/3YAz1OmJjC pic.twitter.com/ZtmCJEkzdH — hollisterco (@HollisterCo) May 11, 2017



The company’s Twitter account is also strewn with multiple re-tweets of GLSEN’s events and messages.

As you can see, Hollister doesn’t simply sell a few stray LGBT-themed shirts to placate the gay movement. It is a full, donating partner with them.

So, what is GLSEN?

GLSEN, formerly known as the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network, has nationwide chapters that attempt to sneak LGBT propaganda into classrooms.

The radical organization also works to undermine parents by reaching their kids with reading materials about gender transitioning at school and how it can be done without parental knowledge.

For instance, the policy GLSEN suggests schools “shall ensure that all personally identifiable and medical information relating to transgender and nonbinary students is kept confidential.”

“Staff or educators shall not disclose any information that may reveal a student’s gender identity to others, including parents or guardian… This disclosure must be discussed with the student, prior to any action,” it adds, according to Fox News.

Target is another of GLSEN’s partners, naturally. But it has a long list of other corporate sponsors, including Walmart, Petsmart, Wells Fargo, Disney, Amazon Studios, Youtube, New Balance, Hulu, State Farm, Urban Outfitters, CBS, Colgate-Palmolive, Nickelodeon, Calvin Klein, MGM, Viacom, and many more.

So, even as Americans focus on Target, Bud Light, Walmart, and Kohls, we must keep an eye on many more than those few and target all of them for their outrageous support of the anti-child LGBT agenda. The power to hold the companies accountable is in your hands, America. Let’s work together to stop these companies from corrupting our children.

