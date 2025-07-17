Share
News

Major Company's CEO Caught in 4K with Another Woman at Coldplay Concert: Video

 By Ole Braatelien and    July 17, 2025 at 4:21pm
Share

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was allegedly caught having an affair after a viral video showed him embracing a woman who wasn’t his wife.

The embarrassing moment reportedly happened at a Coldplay concert Wednesday in Boston, according to USA Today.

A man identified as Byron was spotted on the stadium jumbotron affectionately holding a woman from behind, later identified as Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s chief people officer, Newsweek reported.

The moment the couple realized they were on camera, Cabot immediately turned away, burying her face in her hands.

Byron’s reaction was more dramatic still, as he ducked for cover behind the seats before playfully waving his hands in the air.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin didn’t help to alleviate the awkwardness.

“Come on, you’re OK!” Martin told the couple over the loudspeakers. “Uh-oh … Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Do you like Coldplay?

On Thursday, Newsweek reached out to Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, but did not receive an immediate response.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a private data infrastructure company that reached a $1 billion valuation in 2022, Newsweek reported.

Men’s Journal also unsuccessfully reached out to Astronomer for comment, but the outlet noted that the company has since restricted commenting on its posts on the social media platform X.

Byron’s wife made her own telling moves on Facebook, according to Whiskey Riff, a country apparel and media website.

She apparently deleted “Byron” as her last name before deleting her Facebook profile altogether, according to the site.

Related:
Tech Company Breaks Silence After Its CEO Was Caught at Concert with Another Woman

As for Cabot, the woman in the video, she hadn’t worked at Astronomer long.

After being hired in November 2024, Byron praised her “exceptional leadership” and said she was great at talent management and employee engagement, according to The Economic Times.

Some users on social media have alleged that Cabot is also married, and that she has children, but these reports haven’t been fully verified.

She did have at least one child, but that was with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2022, according to the New York Post.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Journalist Unmasks 'Violent Dwarf Portland Antifa Member' Who's Terrorizing Locals
'A Great Vindication': Trump Jr. Thanks Dems for Helping His New Company Go Public
Breaking: LA Driver Rams Crowd, Injures Dozens, 7 in Critical Condition - Bystander Then Shot and Killed Him
Ex-Cop Handed Decades-Long Punishment After Using His Badge to Coerce Young Boys
Sorry, Elon: Forget About Living on Mars, Humans Think They Have New Ways of Living on Earth
See more...




Journalist Unmasks 'Violent Dwarf Portland Antifa Member' Who's Terrorizing Locals
Stunning $50 Million Lawsuit Against NFL Legend and ESPN Host Is Suddenly Over
'A Great Vindication': Trump Jr. Thanks Dems for Helping His New Company Go Public
Ivy League School Sued After Key Ruling on Trans Runner
Mamdani Misses Out on Key Endorsement from Top Dem Leader
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation