Major Company's CEO Caught in 4K with Another Woman at Coldplay Concert: Video

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was allegedly caught having an affair after a viral video showed him embracing a woman who wasn’t his wife.

The embarrassing moment reportedly happened at a Coldplay concert Wednesday in Boston, according to USA Today.

A man identified as Byron was spotted on the stadium jumbotron affectionately holding a woman from behind, later identified as Kristin Cabot, Astronomer’s chief people officer, Newsweek reported.

Coldplay accidentally exposed an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his colleague Kristin Cabot at one of their recent concerts. pic.twitter.com/hsJHV2u5UM — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 17, 2025

The moment the couple realized they were on camera, Cabot immediately turned away, burying her face in her hands.

Byron’s reaction was more dramatic still, as he ducked for cover behind the seats before playfully waving his hands in the air.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin didn’t help to alleviate the awkwardness.

“Come on, you’re OK!” Martin told the couple over the loudspeakers. “Uh-oh … Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

On Thursday, Newsweek reached out to Byron and his wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, but did not receive an immediate response.

Byron is the CEO of Astronomer, a private data infrastructure company that reached a $1 billion valuation in 2022, Newsweek reported.

Men’s Journal also unsuccessfully reached out to Astronomer for comment, but the outlet noted that the company has since restricted commenting on its posts on the social media platform X.

Byron’s wife made her own telling moves on Facebook, according to Whiskey Riff, a country apparel and media website.

She apparently deleted “Byron” as her last name before deleting her Facebook profile altogether, according to the site.

As for Cabot, the woman in the video, she hadn’t worked at Astronomer long.

After being hired in November 2024, Byron praised her “exceptional leadership” and said she was great at talent management and employee engagement, according to The Economic Times.

Some users on social media have alleged that Cabot is also married, and that she has children, but these reports haven’t been fully verified.

She did have at least one child, but that was with her ex-husband, whom she divorced in 2022, according to the New York Post.

