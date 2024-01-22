Major Conservative Grassroots Group Endorses Trump on Eve of New Hampshire Primary

Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund announced Monday its endorsement of former President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential race.

“Over the last several weeks, we have polled our grassroots supporters. They made their choice clear — Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund activists want Donald Trump to be returned to the White House as the nation’s 47th president,” Tea Party Patriots founder Jenny Beth Martin told The Hill.

“Our grassroots understand that the American experiment is at risk, and that the man most able to save it is Donald Trump,” she said.

“Consequently, I am honored and proud to declare that on behalf of our three million supporters, Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund endorses Donald Trump for president,” Martin said.

She told The Hill that Trump garnered 87 percent support in a December survey conducted among her group’s members. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis polled second with roughly 10 percent.

DeSantis announced Sunday he was suspending his campaign, leaving just Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in the race ahead of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary on Tuesday.

Martin listed several reasons that Trump won the support of the Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund.

“Donald Trump was a magnificent president,” she said in a video posted on social media. “Our economy reached heights never before seen. Our standard of living rose. Crime was under control.”

NEW: On behalf of 3 million supporters nationwide, Tea Party Patriots is proud to endorse Donald J. Trump for President 🇺🇸 https://t.co/BAnaz1Kins pic.twitter.com/z9nLdeuiyA — Tea Party Patriots (@TPPatriots) January 22, 2024

“He cared about securing our borders,” Martin continued. “America became an energy exporter and shed the shackles of dependence on foreign suppliers; foreign allies respected us even as our adversaries feared us; and our future looked bright.”

“He was, in word and deed, the all-American president,” she said.

Martin went on to argue that Trump did not target Americans who disagreed with or spoke out against him.

“He did not have them arrested for exercising their First Amendment rights,” she said in a possible reference to the nonviolent participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion who have faced prosecution.

“In stark contrast to Joe Biden, Donald Trump honors the Constitution and loves America,” Martin said.

Since his win in the Iowa caucuses last week, Trump has received the endorsement of several of his former rivals for the GOP nomination, including DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Marco Rubio of Florida, both of whom ran against Trump in 2016, endorsed him last week as well.

