Major Democrat Senator Announces Shocking Medical Diagnosis

 By John McCann  January 7, 2023 at 7:28am
A longtime Democrat senator revealed some major health news that could have big ramifications for the 2024 Senate battle.

Senator Bob Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania relayed in a statement on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will be undergoing treatment.

According to WTAE-TV, the Senator’s prognosis is “excellent,” with surgery scheduled in the coming months.

“I am confident that my recommended course of treatment will allow me to continue my service in the 118th Congress with minimal disruption, and I look forward to the work ahead,” Casey stated.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family. In the coming months, I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery.”

Casey has been a staple in both Pennsylvania politics and Congress, CNN noted.

Before being elected to the Senate in 2006, he served as state treasurer and auditor general.

Casey’s father, the late Gov. Bob Casey Sr., was diagnosed with the same cancer, according to WTXF-TV.

Casey’s doctor discussed the illness in more depth with WTXF and seemed optimistic about the Senator’s chances due to catching it early.

Will this be Senator Casey's last term?

“A lot of men shy away from this. A lot of men just don’t want to be bothered,” Dr. Mike Cirigliano said.

“They can save lives,” he said of screening exams and tests. “They can get an early diagnosis and get you back in shape without too much of a significant problem.”

On the Senator’s prognosis, there is plenty of hope that he will recover quickly.

“He’s gonna be okay. It was caught early and he’ll be back in business shortly,” Dr. Cirigliano assures.

“We have a thing like robotic surgery, that’s probably what the senator is gonna have. I’m telling you, they get people in and out in a day or so. It’s remarkable. It’s absolutely remarkable.”

While Senator Casey is likely fine going forward, the political ramifications of illness may have Democrats sweating even more about their Senate prospects in 2024.

The map is not looking very kind for them already, so losing a strong, established incumbent in a competitive state like Pennsylvania could hurt their chances even more.

Democrats already have that problem in the state of Michigan, with longtime Senator Debbie Stabenow announcing on Thursday that she will not seek re-election in 2024.

John McCann
