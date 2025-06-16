Major Development: Iran Sends Desperate Plea to Israel and US as Israeli Warplanes Circle Tehran

It appears at least one side in the deadly Israel-Iran conflict is ready to tentatively wave the white flag.

And it’s not the side backed by the U.S. — though America’s looming presence apparently had something to do with it.

In a stunning report from The Wall Street Journal, it appears Tehran is ready to “de-escalate” tensions after Israel and Iran came into conflict late last week.

“A Battered Iran Signals It Wants to De-Escalate Hostilities With Israel and Negotiate,” the Journal titled its article, adding, “intermediaries seek a return to talks if the U.S. stays out of the fight.”

Of note, the specter of the United States’ might has always been on the fringes of this Middle East conflict.

As President Donald Trump personally noted on Truth, any Iranian attack on America would be met with unequivocal force:

“The U.S. had nothing to do with the attack on Iran, tonight,” Trump posted shortly after Israel launched the first volley. “If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before.

“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!”

It’s that last olive branch extended by Trump that Tehran seems interested in.

“Iran has been urgently signaling that it seeks an end to hostilities and resumption of talks over its nuclear programs, sending messages to Israel and the U.S. via Arab intermediaries,” the Journal reported.

Citing a “ferocious Israeli air campaign,” Iranian leadership is apparently desperate to ensure that the United States won’t join this offensive — desperate enough to return to nuclear enrichment negotiations that Iran has historically rebuffed.

Ominously, the Journal added that Israel isn’t exactly compelled to return to the negotiating table.

“But with Israeli warplanes able to fly freely over the capital and Iranian counterattacks inflicting minimal damage, Israeli leaders have little incentive to halt their assault before doing more to destroy Iran’s nuclear sites and further weaken the theocratic government’s hold on power,” the Journal reported.

Iran, which also reportedly sent private messages to Israel touting the importance of both sides keeping “violence contained,” has certainly inflicted some damage on Israel, but this new report made it clear that the counter-offensive has not been commensurate.

That all being said, the Journal also speculated that this attempt at de-escalation could also be a shrewd tactic.

“Securing a pause could give Iran breathing room to regroup and for pressure to build internationally against Israel’s campaign,” the outlet stated. “It would also be a win for Tehran to keep the U.S. from bringing its bunker-busting military capabilities into the fight.

“Tehran appears to be betting that Israel can’t afford to get stuck in a war of attrition and would have to seek a diplomatic solution eventually, Arab diplomats who have spoken with the Iranians said. Iranian officials said they thought Israel lacked a clear exit strategy and would need U.S. help to do meaningful damage to targets such as the Fordow uranium-enrichment facility, which is buried under a mountain.”

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, it’s also worth pointing out that Iran has given no indication that it actually plans to rein in its nuclear program, specifically with regards to uranium enrichment.

