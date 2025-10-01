Share
A high-rise apartment building partially collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in New York City on Wednesday.
A high-rise apartment building partially collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in New York City on Wednesday. (FDNY / AP)

Major Explosion Causes Partial Collapse of 17-Story Building in New York City

 By Jack Davis  October 1, 2025 at 7:36am
Part of a 17-story New York City apartment building collapsed Wednesday after what officials believe was a gas explosion.

No injuries were reported in the incident at a New York City Housing Authority Mitchel Houses building located on Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to WABC-TV.

Drones and dogs were being used to search for anyone who might have been injured by falling debris. The building is located across the street from a school.

The building was evacuated after the explosion, which took place at about 8 a.m..

It was not clear early Wednesday if tenants would be able to return to their apartments.


News 12 The Bronx reported that the part of the building that collapsed was the towering structure’s incinerator shaft.

The outlet reported that it was told by building residents that the boiler and a section of the building where pipes run from it were damaged in the explosion.

Residents said that the smell of gas has been prevalent in recent days.

“Today is very strong,” one resident said. “I feel so scared. I don’t want to live there anymore, because we have a lot of complaints. But they don’t pay mind.”

Witness Diamond Freeman said she heard a “big boom,” according to WPIX-TV.

“When you looked out, the whole building just went boom, it fell. Then you heard another boom, and all the side of the building just fell. It was crazy. All you see is smoke,” she said.

A week before the incident, a fire in the same building erupted, leaving a teen-age girl in critical condition.

The explosion sent bricks raining down on the street and nearby buildings.

Water was bubbling up from the ground, indicating that sub-surface pipes may have been damaged by falling debris, WABC reported.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




