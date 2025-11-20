Major Fire Triggers Evacuation at COP30 Climate Summit

In an ironic twist, talks about how best to handle climate change were derailed by the elements.

The COP30 climate summit, otherwise known as the UN Climate Change Conference, is taking place from Nov. 10-21 in Belém, Brazil.

The annual event is described by the UN as “the world’s only multilateral decision-making forum on climate change that brings together almost every country on Earth.”

Given the polarizing nature of the subject of climate change, climate summits always generate heat, but this time, COP30 produced more than anyone wanted.

According to the BBC, a fire broke out inside the venue, which some of the outlet’s reporters witnessed firsthand.

“It was climbing the walls and onto the ceiling. People were screaming,” Dr. Harshita Umesh, who was giving a speech near the site of the fire, told the BBC.

She added, “Then I ran, I think I tripped and fell.”

“There’s a huge panic, people have been running out of here, it’s a very dramatic moment … UN security guards are telling us to leave,” BBC Climate Editor Justin Rowlatt said.

Despite the obvious panic, there did not appear to be any significant injuries, nor any burn victims.

When asked about injuries by the BBC, emergency medicine specialist Kimberly Humphrey told the outlet that it was “mainly people with smoke inhalation, someone with a lung injury from smoke.”

She did note how “traumatized and shocked” attendees were by the ordeal.

Video of the inferno quickly went viral on social media:

🇧🇷 URGENTE: Incêndio atinge estruturas da COP30, a Cúpula do Clima da ONU, que acontece em Belém. pic.twitter.com/zfYtZ7jvN6 — Eixo Político (@eixopolitico) November 20, 2025

A fire near the East Africa pavilion at the COP30 in Belem Brazil has forced mass evacuations from the climate summit. Am waiting outside, where it has started to rain. Credit: Arshreet Singh, Carbon Pulse. Fire at COP30. #COP30 pic.twitter.com/Y4ZHhHN8hs — Liv Casben (@livcasben) November 20, 2025

Despite the initial brouhaha, UN officials announced that the fire had been contained, and that certain events would still go on as planned.

“Earlier today, a fire broke out in the Blue Zone of the COP30 venue in Belém,” a joint statement from the COP30 Presidency and UN Climate Change said.

“The fire department and UN security officers responded swiftly, and the fire was controlled in approximately six minutes. People were evacuated safely.

“Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided.

“As a precaution, the Brazilian Government and the UNFCCC have jointly decided to temporarily close the Blue Zone while the fire department carries out a comprehensive safety assessment.

“Delegates are requested to await further official communication, which will be issued at 8:00 PM this evening, once the venue has been thoroughly evaluated and deemed fully safe.

“We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all participants as we prioritize the safety of everyone involved.

“Please note that the Green Zone remains open and activities continue as scheduled.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

