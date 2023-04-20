Major Fox News Host Announces He Is Leaving the Network: 'It's a Sad Day'

Dan Bongino and Fox News parted ways effective Thursday when the host and the network were unable to come to terms on a new contract extension.

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and a network mainstay, announced the news on his podcast.

He said that there was no bad blood and that he and his employer were simply unable to strike a deal that worked for both parties.

“Folks, regretfully, last week was my last show on Fox News on the Fox News Channel,” Bongino said Thursday.

The host of the Saturday night program “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino” said the news was “tough” for him to have to report.

“It’s tough. It’s tough to say that,” he said. “You know, I’ve been there doing hits and working there for ten years…so the show ending was tough.”

Bongino added, “And I want you to know, it’s not some big conspiracy. I promise you. There’s no acrimony. This wasn’t some WWE brawl that happened.”

The host concluded, “We just couldn’t come to terms on an extension.”

BONGINO: “Regretfully, last week was my last show on @FoxNews.” pic.twitter.com/NOGwTL6A92 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 20, 2023

Fox News offered him the opportunity to host “Unfiltered” one final time this coming weekend, but he said he politely declined the offer.

“They were good to me for 10 years. It’s a sad day,” Bongino said. “The most important events in my life I learned about on Fox News.”

Bongino also celebrated the fact his weekend show was a ratings success.

“We went out number one,” the host told his listeners. “We were the number one show 90 percent of the time.”

Bongino concluded his relationship with Fox News is not completely severed when he said, “Who knows, maybe you’ll see me there again one day.”

Forbes reported that Bongino’s other show “Canceled in the USA,” which was streamed on Fox Nation, will also come to an end.

Fox News issued a statement to Forbes that thanked Bongino for his time with the network.

“We thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” Fox News said.

