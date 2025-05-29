Major Gap Between Dems and Republicans Is Only Getting Worse: Poll

Apparently, American approval of the government — including both major parties — isn’t especially high these days.

The big problem for one of the major parties is that their disapproval ratings appear to be going in the wrong direction.

Democrats were handed a bunch of bad news after a new Economist/YouGov poll came out recently.

The poll of 1,660 Americans, conducted between May 23 and 26 with a margin of error of 3.2 percent, revealed that Americans aren’t especially thrilled with their government currently.

Some 53 percent of those polled said this country was headed “on the wrong track,” versus just 38 percent who felt the country was headed in the right direction.

That disparity paints the rest of the poll — including general disapproval ratings for Republicans and Democrats.

According to the poll, Democrats are 21 points underwater when it comes to the party’s favorability. Only 36 percent viewed the party favorably, while 57 percent viewed it unfavorably.

Compare that to Republicans, who are 11 points underwater: 41 percent of those polled viewed the party favorably against 52 percent who viewed the party unfavorably.

That’s a significant 10-point difference between how much each party is underwater.

According to The Hill, that 10-point lead is a 2-point increase over the 8-point lead from a similar April poll.

While Republicans held steady at negative 11 points, Democrats were 19 points underwater in that earlier poll.

Other findings from the newest poll showed similar issues for Democrats, especially in Congress.

Congressional Republicans enjoy a slightly better favorability than the party overall, being 10 points underwater at 40 percent favorability against 50 percent unfavorability.

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, are 25 points underwater and 4 points worse than the party overall. Democrats in Congress have 32 percent favorability versus 57 percent unfavorability.

On a more granular level, the respective congressional leaders paint a fascinating picture, as well.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson is actually more underwater than his Democratic counterpart, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, with the former being 11 points underwater and the latter being 4 points underwater.

In the Senate, however, there’s a markedly different story.

Republican Majority Leader John Thune is 12 points underwater, while his Democratic counterpart, Chuck Schumer, is a whopping 24 points underwater.

One possible explanation for the Democrats’ favorability struggles could be found elsewhere in the poll.

Of those polled, 57 percent think that Democrats deliberately tried to cover up former President Joe Biden’s serious and aggressive health issues. Only 22 percent felt that wasn’t the case, with the remaining 21 percent being unsure.

