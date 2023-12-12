Shoppers who are aged 55 and older are being offered big savings by the nationwide grocer Kroger for one day only on Wednesday, the company has announced.

On Wednesday, the company is offering a 5 percent discount to senior shoppers who visit its locations across the country.

While the discount does not apply to online orders for delivery or pickup, customers who ask their cashiers about the promotion and present a photo ID will be offered a bit of relief from the last couple of years’ skyrocketing prices.

The company said in a statement that it wishes to ease the strain of groceries for some customers.

“At Kroger, we are committed to providing fresh, affordable food for everyone,” Colleen Juergensen, division president, said in a statement obtained by WTHR-TV.

Juergensen added:

“Customers can save throughout the year and across our stores as well as our digital shopping experience.

“This extra discount for our senior shoppers is a great opportunity to ensure our customers can stretch their budgets further and make the holidays a little brighter.”

In another statement about the promotion, Kroger said there are some limitations on the one-day discount.

Has your typical grocery bill gone up this year? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (70 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Kroger is committed to providing a convenient, affordable and Fresh shopping experience for everyone,” the company said. “This one-day event gives seniors the opportunity to save on pantry staples, fresh produce, household essentials and more when using their Kroger loyalty account.”

The statement added:

“Some exclusions apply, including alcohol, tobacco products, fuel, money orders, taxes, postage stamps, gift cards/certificates, lottery, promotional tickets, CRV, prescriptions, and guest or customer service/fees.”

With Christmas less than two weeks away, prices on everyday goods are wreaking havoc on Americans’ bank accounts.

People are feeling the pinch on basic grocery items as inflation has skyrocketed in recent years.

A young TikTok star named Brian recently shared his anger over grocery store prices in a video that went viral on the app.

After purchasing only five items at Target — cereal, detergent, deodorant, milk and toothbrushes — his total came out to $51.05.

The young influencer did the math and noted that a senior living on Social Security who bought the same items he did would find themselves “beyond struggling” to survive.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.