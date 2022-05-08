Major Investigation Underway After 3 Americans Are Found Dead at a Sandals Resort

Authorities in the Bahamas are investigating the deaths of three American tourists whose bodies were found Friday in the luxury Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the country’s Great Exuma Island.

Two men and a woman died, according to CNN. Another U.S. citizen, a woman, has been airlifted to a hospital in Nassau, the Bahamas’ capital, the outlet reported.

“Nothing is more important to Sandals Resorts than the safety of our guests. It is with deep sadness that we confirm the passing of three of our guests at Emerald Bay Resort,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement obtained by local outlet Eyewitness News.

“A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities,” the company said.

Police were responding to the discovery of the body of one of the men when they found the corpses of a couple in a villa nearby, according to the Daily Mail.

Detectives noted that the couple had complained of illness and received treatment at a local medical facility the day before their deaths.

“To my understanding, yesterday two of the individuals presented to the health care facility in Exuma experiencing nausea and vomiting,” Health Minister Michael Darville said, according to local outlet The Tribune.

“They were treated at the facility. The doctor on call made a recommendation for them to be airlifted … and subsequently they refused.”

According to unofficial reports, Darville said, the dead were all in their 60s.

JUST IN: Police are investigating the Sudden Death of two men and a woman Detectives from New Providence are in Exuma investigating the death of two men and a woman. pic.twitter.com/wcI9QTW2XG — Our News Bahamas (@OurNewsRev) May 6, 2022

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Acting Bahamian Prime Minister Chester Cooper said foul play is not suspected.

“I have been regretfully informed today of the death of three American visitors, two men and a woman, at a resort property on Exuma,” Cooper said in a statement, according to the Mail. “Another American woman has been airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital.”

“The public will be kept abreast of information as soon as it becomes available. We offer our thoughts and prayers to the families affected,” Cooper added.

Sandals Resorts said it is cooperating with the investigation and supporting the families of the deceased “in every way possible,” Eyewitness News reported.

The hospitality company refrained from providing further details, citing “respect for the privacy of our guests.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.