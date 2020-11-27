A lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell on Wednesday calls on Georgia to decertify its results from the Nov. 3 presidential election because of alleged “massive election fraud” and “multiple violations” of state law.

Powell’s lawsuit claims the use of Dominion voting software, “ballot stuffing” and other actions illegally gave Democrat Joe Biden a lead in the state.

It asks the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia for an “emergency declaratory judgment that voting machines be seized and impounded immediately for a forensic audit.”

The election was certified by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger last week with Biden winning 49.5 percent of the vote and President Donald Trump winning 49.3 percent of the vote, according to The Associated Press.

Georgia’s top elections official has certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race in the state. https://t.co/hZ0eR6A7rx — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) November 20, 2020

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Raffensperger and other state officials are listed as defendants in Powell’s lawsuit.

“The scheme and artifice to defraud was for the purpose of illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as President of the United States,” the lawsuit says. “The fraud was executed by many means, but the most fundamentally troubling, insidious, and egregious is the systemic adaptation of old-fashioned ‘ballot-stuffing.’ It has now been amplified and rendered virtually invisible by computer software created and run by domestic and foreign actors for that very purpose.”

Powell Lawsuit by The Western Journal

According to the lawsuit, “There is incontrovertible physical evidence that the standards of physical security of the voting machines and the software were breached, and machines were connected to the internet in violation of professional standards and state and federal laws.”

“The massive fraud begins with the election software and hardware from Dominion Voting Systems Corporation (‘Dominion’) only recently purchased and rushed into use by Defendants Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and the Georgia Board of Elections. Sequoia voting machines were used in 16 states and the District of Colombia in 2006. Smartmatic, which has revenue of about $100 million, focuses on Venezuela and other markets outside the U.S,” it says.

A Dominion representative told Fox News that Powell’s claims are without merit.

Trump’s legal team distanced itself from Powell on Sunday, with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis releasing a statement.

“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity,” they said.

Powell responded to the statement with agreement, saying she represents another group with the same goal.

“I agree with the statement today. I will represent #WeThePeople and seek the truth. I intend to expose all the fraud and let the chips fall where they may. We will not allow the foundations of this great republic to be destroyed by abject fraud,” Powell told The Wall Street Journal.

Most of the lawsuits filed in battleground states have been dismissed. A notable exception is a lawsuit that resulted in a Pennsylvania judge stopping the certification of election results in the state Wednesday.

This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors. We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily. https://t.co/wRzFwPvJIO — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 25, 2020

The Trump administration appointee for the General Services Administration, Emily Murphy, has cleared funds for the Biden transition process to take place, but that has certainly not stopped the Trump legal team and others from fighting the results.

The president said on Thanksgiving that he will leave the White House if the electors formally select Biden as the president-elect on Dec. 14, but he is not planning on conceding at this time.

