Major League Baseball's 'Pride Month' Stunt Backfires: 'All This Does Is Turn People Off'

Surviving the annual return of “Pride Month” in America often requires some kind of pleasant distraction.

Alas, those in search of said distraction should not look to Major League Baseball to provide it.

Sunday on the social media platform X, MLB commenced its annual orgy of virtue-signaling by posting a pride-themed logo, prompting one conservative journalist to remark that “all this does is turn people off.”

The image in question featured the standard MLB logo adorned with rainbow colors:

Megan Basham of The Daily Wire replied that “all this does is turn people off,” and others agreed.

All this does is turn people off — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 1, 2025

I’m so sick and tired of it, Megan. — Ruth Anne Amsden (@afringedgentian) June 1, 2025

Pride Fatigue 💯 — IndyShadowPatriot (@ShadowPatriotIN) June 1, 2025

Other X users had boycotts on the mind.

For instance, one user posted a quote from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, who cited Target and Bud Light as proof that organizations such as professional sports should not force “propaganda or politics” on their consumers.

“And just like that I’m not spending a dime to watch mlb this year,” another user wrote.

And just like that I’m not spending a dime to watch mlb this year — Paul 🇺🇸 👍 (@paulfromtejas) June 2, 2025

As a practical matter, MLB does not seem to have kept up with current events. After all, President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election signaled a cultural shift. Many businesses and companies have gotten the memo: in short, stop bludgeoning your consumers with wokeness.

Moreover, as a matter of principle, MLB and other organizations cannot do what they have spent years trying to do. Namely, they have tried to frame “pride” as a celebration of universal “love.”

If you happen to find yourself attracted to people of the same sex, I have no condemnatory words for you. It is not for me to look into people’s hearts and presume to judge them.

By lumping all non-hetero sexual proclivities under the “pride” heading, however, you have announced your open hostility to Christianity. “Pride” is a deadly sin, one that no Christian could ever celebrate.

In fact, legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis called pride “the great sin” and “the complete anti-God state of mind.”

Thus, “pride month” does not represent a simple “live-and-let-live” approach. If it did — if it meant that consenting adults may do as they please behind closed doors, harming no one, keeping their activities concealed from children, and incurring judgment from God alone — then Christians, who embrace free will, might not endorse it, but they would not take it as a direct affront.

As it stands, however, there is no getting around the fact that “pride,” at least under that name and in its current manifestation, cannot be reconciled with Christianity. Businesses and companies may serve everyone equally. But they cannot publicly celebrate “pride” without alienating those who rightly view it as hostile.

