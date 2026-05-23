Major Medical School Discriminated Against Whites and Asians in Admissions Process, Justice Department Says

The Justice Department announced the conclusion of a one-year investigation into the University of California at Los Angeles’ David Geffen School of Medicine, finding that race was used as a factor in selecting students for admission.

The agency’s Civil Rights Division reviewed documents showing that “UCLA adheres to the dubious contention that patients receive the best care when treated by a doctor of the same race, rather than by the most qualified,” according to a news release from the Justice Department.

As a result, black and Hispanic students with “consistently lower academic qualifications” were admitted to the prestigious medical school.

The race-driven admissions policy thereby disadvantaged white and Asian applicants.

“Medical schools use substantial federal financial assistance to train the next generation of doctors,” the Justice Department noted.

Applying to UCLA Medical School or recently rejected? UCLA has been caught using race to make decisions about who gets admitted and Do No Harm has filed a class action lawsuit to get to the bottom of it. Those that join the lawsuit can do so anonymously. If you are a white,… pic.twitter.com/x7wO3k4VD5 — Do No Harm (@donoharm) May 6, 2026

“The Department is continuing its focus on eradicating illegal race politics from admissions at medical schools, where quality and excellence are vitally important.”

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement that “UCLA’s admissions process has been focused on racial demographics at the expense of merit and excellence.”

Their consideration of race in a manner that outweighed merit allowed “racial politics to distract the school from the vital work of training great doctors,” Dhillon added.

“Racism in admissions is both illegal and anti-American, and this Department will not allow it to continue.”

A communication from the Justice Department contended that UCLA violated the Supreme Court’s decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard.

The landmark decision concluded that race-based affirmative action violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

The Justice Department communication said that “internal policies, publicly distributed literature, and email correspondence” from the leadership of the David Geffen School of Medicine demonstrated “intent to use race in admissions decisions despite the Harvard ruling.”

A Department of Justice investigation into UCLA’s highly selective medical school—sparked by a Free Beacon report—found that the school is unlawfully discriminating based on race in its admission process, @aaronsibarium writes. pic.twitter.com/2bINPtYbzf — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 7, 2026

UCLA produced data showing the average GPA and MCAT scores of incoming students based on race.

While the average black or Hispanic student had an MCAT score of 507, the typical white or Asian student had an MCAT score of 514.

The average Asian student’s GPA was 3.81, but the average Hispanic student’s GPA was 3.55.

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