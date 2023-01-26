Love her or hate her, you can’t argue that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t elicit powerful emotional responses from people across America.

Even more cunningly, Greene has been able to leverage those emotional responses, both negative and positive, to bring attention to important causes, like the hyper-sexualization of children.

This tactical thinking does not apparently limit itself to important causes. A new report from NBC News portends a Greene whose tactical thinking is very much focused on her own ambitions, as well.

“This is no shrinking violet. She’s ambitious — she’s not shy about that, nor should she be,” said Steve Bannon about Greene. “She sees herself on the short list for Trump’s VP. Paraphrasing Cokie Roberts, when MTG looks in the mirror she sees a potential president smiling back.”

A second, unnamed source told NBC that the feeling might actually be mutual.

While Greene’s “whole vision is to be vice president,” that same source also noted that he believes Greene is on Trump’s own short list.

Indeed, Greene has emerged as something of a leader and unifying voice in the GOP, as she broke ranks with her noted allies like Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert to help push California Rep. Kevin McCarthy to the role of House speaker.

Greene was unequivocally instrumental in helping McCarthy secure the House gavel, bridging the gap between the more entrenched establishment GOP members and the younger Republicans representing fresh blood in Congress.

Of note, McCarthy was always Trump’s pick to be speaker, and Greene helped facilitate that by connecting the former president with various voting members via phone.

Would you support a Trump-Greene ticket in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 81% (575 Votes) No: 19% (133 Votes)

Unsurprisingly, when NBC reached out to Greene’s team, the GOP firebrand’s spokesman stressed that Greene’s focus was on her state of Georgia and her constituents.

“Congresswoman Greene is laser focused on serving the people of Northwest Georgia on her new committees in the GOP majority,” spokesman Nick Dyer said by text message, NBC reported. “Her work on Oversight, Homeland Security, and the COVID Select committee is her priority and people shouldn’t get wrapped up into rumors.”

It is hard to blame anyone for getting “wrapped up into rumors,” however.

Trump’s 2024 campaign is still in its most embryonic stages, but one thing he will have to do is name a new vice presidential candidate to run alongside him.

It’s safe to say that Trump’s former VP, Mike Pence, will not be on the 2024 ticket, given the general falling-out the two have had.

That leaves a gaping hole on Trump’s 2024 ticket, one which many will likely aim to fill, not unlike Greene herself.

Rumors and reports of anyone angling to be Trump’s 2024 vice president is information that any political punditry in America would be fascinated with, as much as Greene’s team might try to dissuade those talks.

For now, Republicans and Democrats alike are in a sit-and-wait approach, as Trump is still the only 2024 presidential candidate who has officially launched a bid.

Should Greene not be the VP candidate, if and when Trump announces his 2024 ticket, it certainly won’t be for a lack of trying.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.