Democrats Given Equal Time To Rebut Trump’s Immigration Address

Many major television networks are planning to carry Democrats’ rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s national address Tuesday evening.

Airing a rebuttal following a president’s primetime address is not unprecedented, The Hill reported.

Then-House Speaker John Boehner received time to respond to former president Barack Obama’s speech on the debt ceiling July 25, 2011.

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Trump announced Monday that he will speak to the nation Tuesday night about illegal immigration and border security as the U.S. enters day 18 of a partial government shutdown in a fight over funding a border wall.

The address is expected to last about eight minutes.

Tonight from Oval Office, @realDonaldTrump will address the nation about the crisis on the border and what he is doing to keep all Americans safe. Democrats need to put politics aside, and work with President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 8, 2019

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox Broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and MSNBC will air the Democratic rebuttal to the address after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested an equivalent slot to the president’s, The Associated Press reported.

The list of networks that have confirmed they’re carrying the address is a long one. ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, PBS, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business and MSNBC will carry Trump’s speech, according to CNN.

Many in the media were not happy that all the major networks were carrying it at all.

“Like they’ve done with other presidents in other times, the networks should refuse to turn over the airwaves to Donald Trump tonight for what they know objectively to be a steady stream of lies,” MSBC’s Mika Brzezinski said on “Morning Joe” Tuesday.

Mika Brzezinski: ‘The Networks Should Refuse to Turn Over the Airwaves’ to Trump’s ‘Lies’ https://t.co/cknBdYYVe7 — CNSNews.com (@cnsnews) January 8, 2019

Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, The Hill reported.

He will also deliver another primetime address when he gives the 2019 State of the Union Jan. 29.

